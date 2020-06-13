The Hog Days Committee met this week but still has not made a decision on what form, if any, Hog Days will take in 2020.

Committee co-chair Larry Flannery said members continue to work with the city and area police to plan for street closings should the event go forward as planned, but a final decision on the fate of Hog Days won’t be made until they next meet.

He said a decision will likely be made by the July 14 committee meeting, when pre-sale carnival tickets are supposed to be released. He said committee could also hold a special meeting to finalize plans.

Committee members have discussed several alternatives for a scaled-down version of the annual event that includes a high level of social distancing restrictions. Ideas include spacing out rides farther apart and holding concerts with vehicle-only viewing.