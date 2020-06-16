When he took over as Kewanee’s city engineer a few months ago, Scott Hinton switched on the computer in his office.

He was surprised to see that the computer’s operating system hadn’t been upgraded since 2006.

“That’s 14 years ago!” Hinton exclaimed during a City Council budget planning session last week.

Of course, 14 years is an eternity in the world of information technology, where computers and software are continually being upgraded, and become obsolete almost before the warranty expires.

Most of the computer system at City Hall — and in the police station and fire department — is out of date, the council has been told, and prone to breakdowns.

City Clerk Rabecka Jones said the company that makes a key piece of accounting software the city uses will issue an upgrade of the software later this summer.

She said a company representative told her he doesn’t think the city’s file server can handle the upgrade.

The situation is so bad that council members agreed that action must be taken — even though it will mean a significant expenditure at a time when city officials are anticipating a budget deficit at the end of the new fiscal year.

During the council’s budgeting process, Kevin Newton urged them to consider replacing the City Hall computers and software.

Newton, who is the city’s building and grounds supervisor, said it wouldn’t make sense to buy new computer equipment that would just be obsolete before long.

Instead, he recommended going with a contractor that would bring in all new equipment and software, keep everything up to date, and provide technical assistance when needed.

Such a service would cost around $52,000 a year, Newton said. But since the city is already spending thousands of dollars a year on its IT system — in the past fiscal year, the tab was around $20,000, Newton said — the cost difference would be considerably less than $52,000 a year.

Councilman Mike Komnick said the city could be forced to pay much more than $52,000 if the City Hall computers sustained a ransomware attack. And Newton said replacing the city’s file server, which is obsolete, would also cost thousands of dollars.

Councilman Mike Yaklich suggested taking a year to decide how to proceed. But Councilman Chris Colomer asked, “What happens if we gamble and lose?”

“It scares me, if we leave it alone, what we could be up against,” Mayor Gary Moore said.

All five council members then agreed it was time to do something about the computer system though they did not vote on a plan to address it.