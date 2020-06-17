CARMI — The June City of Carmi City Council meeting was held by teleconference on Monday evening. After review and approval of the May 2020 Financial Reports and authorization of the June vendor invoices for the Carmi Light and Water Departments, the Council proceeded with resolution of some minor matters and discussed updates on other matters.

The Council approved the sale of a 2001 Dodge Ram formerly used by the Parks Department. The highest bid was $284.61.

In the updates from Mayor Pollard he noted that the City had been selected as a recipient of a grant from the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal (OSFM) in the amount of $25,764.00. This grant money is awarded for the purchase of 1 Extractor, 1 Dryer, and 14-Composit Air Bottles 4500 psi/45 minutes. He also provided an update on the new City of Carmi app. It can be found it under "cityofcarmi.app” in Google Playstore and “City of Carmi” in the Apple Store. The app provides information about the City of Carmi, local businesses, upcoming events and push notifications may be sent through the app. While as many businesses as possible were attempted to be captured, if you wish your business to be listed, please contact Holly Healy at 618-384-2001 or e-mail wedg@cityofcarmi.com. (Any business wishing to be removed may contact the City as well.) Individuals and organizations may also request their event be listed on the calendar though the app. If submissions are approved, the event will be added to the calendar.

"I would like to thank Five Pack Creative for working with the City to develop this app. I hope our residents will take advantage of using this app," stated Pollard.

The Council also received and update from attorney Greg Stewart on the Phoenix Foundation bankruptcy and possible timing for the City and the foreclosure on the property. At this point the Trustee is continuing the bankruptcy procedures (with creditors only getting pennies on the dollar). Only after this is complete can the case proceed to the foreclosure process for the City and another creditor. At this point in the proceedings the City does not have the right to enter the property.