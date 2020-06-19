AVON-OUR ONLINE PRESENCE

Our worship services are online on YouTube. We also have links on Facebook to those worship services.

YouTube Channel

Go to the YouTube website. In the YouTube "search box", type "Avon Federated Church" to find the church’s YouTube Channel.

FACEBOOK Pages

I have my personal Facebook page under "Jon Prain". We also have "The Federated Church-Avon, Illinois" Facebook page where I post videos and links to thingsusually a few hours after they appear on the Jon Prain Facebook page.

We MIGHT Resume Worship at Church July 5 at 10 a.m.

The Church Board has decided, that IF the State begins (in late June) to allow groups of up to 50 people to gather togetherthen The Avon Federated Church will resume in-person worship services at the church building Sunday, July 5 at 10 a.m. We will still offer online worship. (It will appear on YouTube and Facebook on Sunday afternoonswith excerpts from the Sunday morning in-person worship service).

Please Send Church Offerings to:

The Federated Church

P.O. Box 432

Avon IL, 61415

It has now been THREE MONTHS since we passed an offering plate in worship.

NOTES FROM THE PASTOR

•Let’s start with my contact information: Rev. Jon Prain

Cell/Text: (309) 255-6702 Email: jon.prain@gmail.com I am also on Facebook.

•If you live in the greater Avon area and need someone to pick up food or medicines for you—

contact me.

•If you are having trouble obtaining food and meeting other needs due to economic issues, I probably cannot fix those issues with church or personal funds. HOWEVER, please contact me anyway, because I have the ability to contact and access many helpful agencies, programs, and organizations in the area.

•Contact me if you just want to chat, pray, or ask questions.

IMPORTANT NOTICE:

There Will Be Many Changes When We Resume In-Person Worship

The pastor and Church Board have consulted the recommendations from the CDC, the Illinois Department of Public Health, our insurance carrier, both of our denominations (and other denominations), and lawyers from our insurance carrier and other legal advice. Whether we like it or not, many changes will need to be made to our Sunday routines if we are to resume in-person worship in a way that protects people’s health and safety and which lessens the congregation’s risk of potential legal liability. We have moral and legal obligations.

The Church Board has spent much time wrestling with these issues and the Board is of the opinion that we must enact the following practices until further notice. We invite you to please bear with us and cooperate fully with the policies and practices. (PLEASE BE ADVISED: Our policies and practices will change as we get updated advice from health, medical, legal, insurance, governmental, and denominational sources). There will be no coffee hour nor Sunday School nor child care until further notice. Worship will be approximately 30 minutes in duration. Social distancing (of 6 feet or more) is expected when you are inside the church building or on the church property for worship or other events. Couples and family groups may be closer than six feet apart and may sit together during worship.

SEATING DURING WORSHIP: There must be AT LEAST six feet of distance maintained IN ALL DIRECTIONS during worship. (Again, families and couples can sit closer together). People are encouraged to fill the sanctuary starting at the front and working our way back. People will be dismissed from the back of the church first at the end of worship. Sorry folks, but all of this means that most people will not be able to sit where they have "always" sat.

(Note: People will only be seated in every other row). People will be STRONGLY ENCOURAGED to wear a mask or other face covering (over both their mouth and nose) AT ALL TIMES in the church building. (Disposable masks will be provided for people who do not bring their own mask or face covering)

•Everyone WILL BE REQUIRED to wear a mask (or other face covering) over both their mouth and nose when they enter the church building until the time that they are seated in the sanctuary and again from the time they leave their seat in the sanctuary until the time they leave the building. If you are moving around and not in your seat, please put on a mask or face covering. Thank you!

•Worship will begin at 10 a.m. AND THE DOORS WILL NOT BE OPENED UNTIL 9:45 a.m. Some employees and designated volunteers will be admitted earlier so they can prepare to let the rest of the congregation into the building. Please only use the main front doors or the doors by the front/side stairwell. DO NOT enter through Fellowship Hall or other doors. (Do not use your church keys to bypass these policies.)

•People must sanitize their hands with hand sanitizer when entering the building. Sanitizer will be provided. There will be a masked and gloved volunteer operating the sanitizer dispenser. —We will NOT be passing the offering plates during worship. Offering plates (and other containers for the offering) will be placed at various locations in the sanctuary and parlor. — There will be no singing. Karen (or Louise) will play instrumental pieces on the organ or piano for us to listen to and enjoy. THE REASON FOR THIS: All sources, that we consulted, recommend no singing—or they recommend very strict rules for singing that we cannot easily comply with in our particular setting).

•PLEASE DO NOT ATTEND WORSHIP OR CHURCH ACTIVITIES IF (IN THE PAST 48 HOURS) you have experienced any symptoms of COVID-19 (including 100+ degree body temperature, chills, muscle aches, sore throat, shortness of breath, a new cough or new respiratory illness, loss of taste or smell, vomiting or diarrhea, etc.).

•Do not attend worship or other church activities if IN THE PAST 14 DAYS you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, or someone suspected of having COVID-19, or someone awaiting their COVID-19 test results OR if (IN THE PAST 14 DAYS) you have traveled in an area which is experiencing a significant COVID-19 outbreak.

FRONT DOORS OF THE CHURCH BEING PAINTED (On the Outside Only)

For some time now, the front doors of the church have been discolored and peeling on the outside. (The doors look fine on the inside). It is the opinion of the Church Board, that the outside of the doors are sufficiently discolored that any attempt to apply wood stain and/or to apply a polyurethane coating would have very unsatisfactory results. It is believed that, no matter how much we tried to sand the discolored places, the doors would still have a discolored and uneven appearance. Thus, the Church Board has decided to paint the front doors. There will also be some slight repair work done to the doors. Gary Miller is leading the project.

History Lesson: This will be either the third or fourth different appearance in the front doors during my nearly 29 years in Avon. Each time there is a change, I hear people express concern that we are "changing the way that the front doors have have ALWAYS looked". Rest assured, we have had various types of front doors in the past 113 years and we have had various stains, finishes, and paint colors on those various front doors in 113 years. The new color will be a somewhat "reddish" shade called "cranberry". The Church Board was in full agreement regarding the decision to paint the doors and the color. (To get six Board membersthree male and three female to all agree on something like a paint color is a minor miracle!). It is believed that the paint color will compliment the color of the bricks and the gray color of the steps. The inside of the doors will still retain their current wood finish and will not be changed.

So, if you see people sanding, repairing, or painting the front doorsand/or leaving the front doors propped openplease don’t shut the doors or report a church break-in. This is all intentional and is fully approved by the Church Board. This work will be happening over the course of the summer months.

FOOD PANTRY

— The Helping Hearts Food Pantry serves the Avon area. The food pantry is held from 10 a.m. to noon at the Fairview Fire Station on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month. Although the pantry closes at noon, they will not close until the last person in line is served. Social distancing is practiced. You come to the door and take a number. (The numbers will be on a chair outside of the door). You wait in your car. One person at a time is served. The food pantry staff comes out and holds up a sign saying which number is being served. The only requirement to be served by this food pantry is that you are a human who eats food. Next dates, Wednesday June 24, July 8, and July 22.

COMING SOON: ONLINE GIVING

The Church Board has approved setting up a totally optional way for people to give to the Avon Federated Church in an online/electronic manner. We should have that process set up soon. We will share the specific details with you at that time.

In 2020, numerous people pay many of their bills online and/or through automatic electronic withdrawals. People shop onlineeven for groceries. Soon, people will be able to use similar technology to make one-time (or recurring) gifts to the Avon Federated Church online. They will be able to pay by credit card, debit card, electronic funds transfer, and perhaps some other ways.

PLEASE REMEMBER: THIS WILL ALL BE TOTALLY OPTIONAL. NO ONE WILL BE REQUIRED TO GIVE ONLINE OR ELECTRONICALLY.

If someone so desires, they will be able to arrange to make an automatic weekly or monthly donation to the church. If they are set up to do automatic giving and they attend worship and feel odd not putting something in the collection platethey can just put their empty offering envelope in the collection plate (or put their envelope in the plate with a note in the envelope saying "Gave Electronically"). No one will know the difference.

People will soon be able to use their Smartphones or computers (at anytime of the day or night) to make a donation to the Federated Church. We are still researching some of this, but it appears that people will even be able to make special donations for things like the monthly food pantry collection, memorial gifts to the church following someone’s death, and donations to other special projects at the church.

COVID-19 has changed many things in our world including giving patterns and giving methods. We now worship online, celebrate communion online, and have some church board meetings online. Online giving is just an extension of that trend.

A 2014 survey, showed that 40% of the respondents wrote NO checks and another 20% only wrote 3-4 checks in the previous year. In a world where over 60% of the people don’t use checks (and COVID-19 limits people getting together in person) it is time for the church to expand the ways in which people can make financial contributions to the church.

Bloom Where You’re Planted

Many people have difficulty enjoying "the present". They long to return to the "good old days" of the past or they keep putting things off until "tomorrow". In doing so, they fail to make the most of today.

Sometimes, we feel that our best days are behind us. We remember when we were stronger, healthier, and more active. We fail to make the most of each new day because we are too pre-occupied mourning the passing of what used to be and cursing our present frailties and shortcomings.

Stop looking backward. Bloom where you are planted.

At other times, we keep waiting for tomorrow. We put things off until we are financially more stable or until the children are grown or until we are retired or until we are "less busy". We fail to enjoy today because we keep waiting for a "better" day to arrive.

Stop waiting for your situation to improve. Bloom where you are planted.

God has permitted you to be in your current setting and God has permitted you to be in your present condition. The world is God’s garden and God has planted you right where you are. Therefore, bloom where you are planted!

Yesterday is history. Tomorrow is mystery. Today is a gift from God. That is why we call today the "present". Please enjoy every "present" that God gives to you. Bloom where you are planted.

Stay healthy and safe!

-The Rev. Jon Prain