Will there or won’t there be, and what will it look like?

Those are the questions being asked by school administrators in Kewanee and around the state as they try to plan for any number of scenarios for educating students this fall.

Both Kewanee districts have indicated they are planning for any number of instructional configurations, whether it be a full return to classroom instruction, a return to March’s remote learning system, or some mix of the two. Reduced class sizes, opposite-facing desks, alternating attendance days and aggressive school cleaning all ideas that have been bantered about.

The Illinois State Board of Education is set to announce new rules for if and when students return to hallowed hallways of their schools, but how the 2020 fall semester will fall is still very much up in the air.

"The state plans to urge schools to resume face-to-face learning as much as possible which will mean that both faculty and students will be required to use face masks," said a story this week by the Springfield State Journal-Register. (See accompanying story).

Dist. 229 Supt. Chris Sullens said one of the biggest challenges for districts, if face-to-face instruction does occur and class sizes are reduced, is transportation. He said the district is set up to transport a certain number of students and any changes in scheduling can have a huge effect on the district’s fleet.

"We have 25 buses," He said, "But we’d have to have 125 buses to get that done. And then you couldn’t find (enough) bus drivers."

Kewanee High School Principal Jaimie Bryan said the district’s focus now is on offering summer school remotely — another first in a year of them for local educators. Driver’s education is also being offered remotely over the summer (the book-learning part, not the driving).

The board on Monday approved plans, accompanied by strict social distance guidelines worked out with the Henry County Health Department, to offer driver’s education and weight training over the summer.

Board member Jon DeBord said he still had reservations about how well some of the restrictions for students who haven’t seen one another in person for months.

"The idea of 6 feet apart is great…but a lot of these kids haven’t seen each other," he said. "They’re excited to see each other. It will take some due diligence on the part of the coaches."

Sullens said the district has used data and experience gleaned from March’s emergency foray into remote learning to inform the summer-school approach. And it has offered an extended fourth quarter to help students who have fallen behind a chance to bring their grade up and avoid summer study.

More than 200 students at KHS are either taking summer courses or using the fourth quarter extension. Another 73 junior high students are part of the program.

Motivation is turning out to the biggest factor as teachers have searched for electronic methods to keep them engaged.

"We were all under the belief we’d be back in a couple of weeks," he said of the district’ initial remote learning rollout.

At first, the experience was unique and students were participating.

"But then there was a big drop-off," he said.

He said the pandemic’s affect on the household also had an affect on student priorities. Babysitting younger siblings for working parents, family scheduling issues and even part-time jobs were getting in the way of the more-rigid day-to-day learning schedule they were accustomed too in the classroom.

"Some kids have responsibilities at home," he said. If you had two or three siblings to take care of, it wasn’t getting done."

He said teachers were noticing that some students were turning in assignments at 2 a.m. — or allowing them to stack up for another time.

"Teenagers operate under a whole differing schedule than adults do," he said. "We lost some enthusiasm from some of our students."

He said teachers now spend more time identifying those students and "tracking them down" to encourage participation.

The other takeaway for school administrators is the importance of home internet access. The school does provide paper-based instructional packages for students, but that method lacks a face-to-face learning component/

"That internet access is extremely important," Bryan said. "We can do packets, but they’re missing out on a lot (through the other technology tools used in remote learning)."

Debord said that he is aware of coaches who have kept in contact with academically struggling athletes to keep them motivated. He said sports is an effective academic motivator for some students.

Though spring sports were cancelled, academic eligibility for the fall semester does extend to the prior semester.

"We encourage coaches to stay on top of those eligibility lists for a reason," he said. "They want to participate.

State officials says they will provide webinars and other tools to assist school officials with the transition to a new, unknown and likely evolving school environment as the state’s regions aspire to reach the final phase of the Restore Illinois reopening plan. Most of the state is expected to reach Phase 4 of five phases by the end of this month, increasing gathering sizes from 10 to 50.

"hey have not released any details of what Stage 4 will look like for schools," Sullens said, though reports say that is expected as soon as the end of this week. "For education, none of that is being written down yet. Hopefully we can get some kids back in the school."