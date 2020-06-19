When the administrator of the Kewanee Area United Way was asked to come pick up the check from a t-shirt fundraising campaign, she wasn’t sure what to expect. The check amount completely took her by surprise.

"I was blown away," said Linda Blair. "I didn’t expect that much, but we knew they had been working hard."

Last week, Kewanee Physical Therapy and Rehab Specialists owner Jon DeBord, handed over a check to Blair and members of the KAUW board for $3,500.

The "Kewanee Strong" t-shirt campaign to raise money for the KAUW began in May after a group of employees from the Kewanee Physical Therapy and Rehab Specialists decided to do something to help their community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group began selling t-shirts, designed by Emily DeBord with B&B Printing. and donated by Bill Breedlove, owner of Breedlove’s Sporting Goods. The shirts sold for $10.

Autumn McGarvey, a certified personal trainer with KPT, said 280 shirts were sold, although 20 shirts are still waiting to be picked up. The rest of the money was donated by DeBord.

"We just wanted to help out the community in any way we could," McGarvey said.

The funds will definitely help, Blair said. "It’s an awesome contribution. It’s a really good example of people seeing a need and stepping in to fill it."

The KAUW serves 16 area agencies in both Stark and Henry Counties, and operates on a budget of $140,000 a year. Blair said since the COVID-19 pandemic, the money usually received from businesses and employee contributions has been down. Fundraisers are another way the organization raises capital, but again, the pandemic has hindered those efforts. About 10 percent of the money raised comes from individual donations.

"We aren’t in too bad of shape. We’ve had some unusual gifts this year," Blair said, including the unexpected windfall from KPT.

Those contributions have helped the balance sheet, and the KAUW is only down by about $8,000 from last year’s funding level, Blair said.

"We were lucky because businesses like Kewanee Physical Therapy stepped up," she said. "I want to give a big thank you to the Rehab Specialists."