The City of Kewanee Public Works Department will have contractors in town throughout the summer working on sewer lining in several areas of town. The works starts June 22 and will run through July 14.

Areas where work is scheduled:

· June 22 – Central Blvd from Elm to Vine

· June 23 – East Street from Roosevelt to Edgewood

· June 24 – East Street from Edgewood to Willow

· June 25 – East Street from Edgewood to Willow and East Street from East 4th to East 5th

· June 26 – East Street from East 1st to East 4th

· June 29 – East Street from Pleasant to East 1st

· July 1 – Park St from Oak to Park Avenue

· July 2 – Park Street from Park Avenue to Central and Payson Street at McClure

· July 6 – Payson Street from Church to Mill

· July 7 – Willard Street from McClure to Garfield

· July 8 – Willard Street from McClure to Church

· July 9 – Willard Street from Mill to Church

· July 10 – Willard Street from Garfield to College

· July 13 – Beach Street South from Division to Mill

· July 14 – Division from Grove to Beach and Mill Street at Dwight

The city says residents in these areas will not be able to use any sewer or household drains while work is taking place. Work is expected to begin at 8:30 a.m. Residents will not be able to wash clothes or dishes, take showers or baths, flush toilets, and should turn off sump pumps connected to sewer service.

While work is being done, residents may detect an odor from drains inside their homes. This odor is not harmful, city officials say, but it is helpful to pour a gallon of hot water down any drains, sinks, tubs and toilets in order to create a water barrier that will prevent odors from coming up the drains.

Due to the equipment in this procedure requiring use of water from neighborhood hydrants in the areas, residents in or near these areas may experience low water pressure or rusty water. Residents are advised to use only cold water to flush out water inside their homes.

Work dates are tentatively planned and may be changed due to unforeseen emergencies, weather, or workload of the contractor.

Contact City Hall at 852-2611 with questions.