I feel like that emoji of the woman with the yellow hair, face, purple jacket with her hands up in the air at her sides, palms up, basically indicating, "What? I’ve no clue."

I’ve had to check a few times lately if the First Amendment still applies because I am generally hesitant to express anything that slightly resembles an editorial.

Write what you’re feeling!

Oh, nope. Don’t do that!

You have a right to your opinion.

Eh, nope, not unless it’s completely, utterly in step with everyone else’s.

Not all cops are bad.

Aw, you did NOT go there.

You cannot think that.

You cannot believe that.

You cannot write that.

And, by god, if you dream about it, you’ll be found out.

I saw a meme a young teacher, not from around here, posted, "If there are nine bad cops and 1,000 good cops, but those 1,000 good cops don’t do anything to deal with the nine bad ones, you have 1,009 bad cops."

I’m not tracking.

Is it implied the good cops should take the bad ones in the back alley and beat the ever loving snot out of them?

Problem with this scenario, while good cops are fully aware who the bad cops are, there are protocols in place. The Chief, Sheriff or whomever is in charge of the department can’t outright fire them. A. They are represented by a Union and B. They are employed by a City Council, County Board or Village Board and they have a say as well.

It’s a difficult, lengthy process and I’m not saying it’s an ideal process because it’s not, in my opinion.

There are bad cops, 100%.

We saw three of them in Minnesota.

Why didn’t the other two step in and stop their fellow officer from killing George Floyd?

I can’t answer that.

I’ve dealt with some real pieces of crap when it comes to cops.

The night Kid1 and I left my ex we went to my office in Abingdon. He showed up, said he was going to slice all four of my tires, bust my windshield out of my car and break the windows out of the office.

But, if I just opened the door a crack, we could talk.

I was so stupid.

He forced his way in. Knocked me around before he was holding me by the neck against the wall with my feet dangling.

Kid1 was in my office with the door closed. She called the cops.

He heard a siren and took off.

However, it took the cop on duty that night 30 minutes to get there. The siren he heard was for something else.

At the time she called, though, he was IN my office building, holding me by the neck up against the wall. It was a blessing he heard that siren and thought it was for him because I would have been dead well before he finally showed up.

I’m keenly aware Abingdon, at that time, had one officer on duty that particular night, but I had also seen two ISP cruisers AND two Knox County vehicles.

I explained the situation to the officer, showed him the marks around my neck. His response?

"Uh, yeahhhh, what do you want me to do about it?"

Hand to God he looked me dead in the eye and said those exact words.

I don’t know. Your job?

He asked if Kid1 and I could spend the night at my office until he (the ex) cooled off.

So, he was attempted to choke me to death, he knocked me around, threatened to destroy my vehicle and the office space that obviously did not belong to me, not the first time he’d done those things, but yeah, she and I will stay at my office.

Several years prior to that I was working at WAAG/WGIL and was broadcasting from the Knox County Fair.

At that time I had long hair almost down the middle of my back, crazy curly, and he had warned me I had better NOT work that night.

I had two little kids at the time and anything they needed I bought because I was the responsible adult in that situation.

I needed the job, it was required I be there.

He showed up and dragged me out of the booth by handfuls of my hair.

On the way to the parking lot, two, TWO, Knox County Deputies walked right past us, looked right at me, tears streaming down my face.

Not one thing did they do.

I didn’t judge the entire profession of law enforcement based upon the few bad encounters I had because I knew not all cops were more interested in walking around looking ‘cool’ in their uniform, using that badge as an all access pass to whatever they want to do.

In all my years of doing this work, I have encountered so many good cops who put on their uniform, badge and duty belt each time before the start of their shift not knowing what lays before them.

Some don’t come home.

After the murder of a deputy I saw someone post on devil’s creation called Facebook, "Good, only good cop is a dead cop."

WHO DOES THAT?

There is no excuse for what’s happened in Minnesota or Atlanta.

People who go into law enforcement because it gives them a sense of authority or power are the exact people you don’t want to BE cops.

Several years ago I interviewed a survivor of the Holocaust…you know, the important part in our history where 11 MILLION Jews were exterminated?

It’s the same portion of history that has a good amount of people…learned people…who don’t believe it even happened.

It was a genocide of the European Jews, but some still swear it never happened.

I asked this lovely woman, who has since passed away, if she ever considered getting her tattoo removed…the one the Nazi’s put on her similar to the way farmers tag or brand their livestock.

She patted my hand and said, "Oh no! I want people to see it and KNOW this heinous portion of our world’s history so they never forget."

They were experimented on, beaten, starved, sent to the gas chamber—all because of their faith.

Think about that.

Jesus Christ was Jewish as was his mother, Mary.

I realize there are a lot of people who don’t share the same amount of faith Larry Eskridge and I sometimes speak of in editorials (he and I have had some deep discussions regarding theology—him talking, me listening—he has helped me more than he will ever know!), but for one man and his followers to be able—nay allowed to murder THAT many people simply because of their faith scares me.

What scares me more is there are those who believe with every fiber of their being it NEVER happened.

The Hubs and I lived in Atlanta for a few years although I commuted to Illinois every two weeks either by flying or driving. When I was in Atlanta, I worked remotely.

I love the city. If it weren’t for Mark, Hannah Beth and Sawyer, I would relocate there in a nanosecond. My sister-in-law, Wendy lives in Savannah so I definitely would have someone to lean on.

What surprised me the most when we first went down there was how a lot of people in that area feel about Abe Lincoln.

I was born in SanDiego, lived in a couple of other places out west, wherever my dad was stationed when he was in the Navy so living in Atlanta was my first experience being in that part of the country.

I had always been taught Honest Abe was a hero. We were to revere him for freeing slaves, ending the Civil War, putting an end to one of the most tumultuous times in our history, etc.

However, he is not revered in the south; not even close.

I see some tearing down statues or removing pictures of people from the south honored for their efforts in the Civil War.

I just wonder, how would we feel if a bunch of people came to our neck of the woods and started tearing down anything that had to do with Lincoln?

How would we feel if some defaced the Washington Monument?

I’m guessing we would all be collectively p-od’.

In 1854, according to NPR, Senator Stephen Douglas forced the Kansas-Nebraska Act through Congress.

The bill, which repealed the Missouri Compromise of 1820, also opened a good portion of the Midwest to the possible expansion of slavery.

Lincoln was enraged by the bill. He scheduled three public speeches in the fall of 1854 in response.

The longest of which would become to be known as the Peoria Speech.

It took three hours to deliver.

In it, Lincoln aired his grievances over Douglas’ bill and outlined his moral, economic, political and legal arguments against slavery,

However, like many Americans, Lincoln was unsure what to do once slavery ended.

During the Civil War, Lincoln had said he had always seen slavery as unjust. He said he couldn’t remember when he didn’t think that way.

The question Lincoln had was what do you do with slavery, given it’s unjust.

In the Peoria speech, Lincoln said slavery was wrong and then admitted he didn’t know what should be done about it, even contemplating ‘free(ing) all the slaves and send(ing) them to Liberia—to their own native land.

Lincoln was not an abolitionist who criticized southerners and he didn’t really see black people as an "intrinsic part of American society…they are kind of an alien group who have been uprooted from their own society and unjustly brought across the ocean’

"Send them back to Africa," he said.

Lincoln wanted slavery to be abolished, but he also supported repealing slavery gradually and possibly compensating slave owners for their losses after slaves were freed.

Once he delivered the Emancipation Proclamation he rejected his earlier thoughts.

He wanted the end of slavery to be immediate, not gradual, there was no mention of compensation or colonization.

A couple of things led to his turn around, neither slave owners nor slaves supported colonization. Slavery was beginning to disintegrate in the south and the Union Army was looking for new soldiers to enlist and they found willing African American men waiting for them in the south.

In his early career as a lawyer he once represented a slave owner who had lost five of his slaves to another person and was suing to get them back.

Lincoln lost.

I’ve read where some believe those who fought for the confederacy are traitors.

Is that really fair, though?

They were fighting, brother against brother, cousin against cousin, father against son in some cases, for what they thought was right.

If you don’t see it that way, I respect your opinion.

But, I wonder, about the Revolutionary War where some colonists took up the fight for King George—fought with the Redcoats.

Are they traitors, too?

There were a lot of colonists who still wanted King George to govern them.

Again, does that make them traitors, too?

Personally, given my Scottish heritage, I’m not real fond of the English. I mean, they chopped my Mary Queen of Scots’ head off for god’s sake, but I’m not going to go burn Buckingham Palace to the ground.

To be honest, I kind of admire Queen Elizabeth.

She’s a tough woman who I could definitely learn from.

George Washington, arguably one of the best generals and presidents this country has ever known, owned slaves.

Should we destroy everything that’s been built to honor him?

Take his likeness off of currency?

I’m not racis…

Nope, I can’t say that because if I do, it’s presumed I automatically am.

My grandfather taught me so many things during his lifetime—things that shaped me into the person I am today.

He was the only man I could love unabashedly—no worries about him betraying me, lying to me or treating me badly.

I talked to him about anything and everything.

From an early age he told me the color of a person’s skin does not matter. If someone treats you well, you reciprocate. If someone treats you badly or stabs you in the back, walk away and chalk it up as a learning lesson.

I watched a documentary about Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg—aka, The Notorious RBG.

Politics aside, I admire this woman immensely.

She fought her entire career to fit in with the ‘ol’ boys’ club.’

She argued cases in front of the Supreme Court, not once, but several times at a time when there were no women on the high court and she did so successfully.

And, when arguing a case she makes a point to never raise her voice or get angry (I’d be in a lot of trouble with that one).

Her mother taught her despite any conflict, don’t raise your voice because that only encourages arguments and loud disagreements so during the course of all these years she’s maintained this soft spoken, gentle demeanor, but she is a FORCE to be reckoned with.

She didn’t let politics get between her and fellow justices, either.

She and the late Justice Antonin Scalia, were extremely close and couldn’t have been further apart on issues.

I’ve had to work my behind off to get everything I have.

In addition to the documentary regarding RBG, I also watched another about Mike Wallace.

Wallace, the late hardcore journalist who makes Bill O’Reilly look like a sweet kitty just having filled his belly with his mother’s milk, was a self-described p**ck, didn’t make any bones at what length he would go to get a story.

Generally, if you are interviewing someone you treat them with respect and express your gratefulness for their willingness to meet with you.

Wallace told Barbara Streisand, after becoming frustrated during an interview, "It’s no wonder people say they don’t want to work with you on set."

She replied, her smile never wavering, "You know you’re a son-of-a…" well, you get the gist.

People can call BS on this next statement, but I’ve been in journalism 26 years and there is a definite gap between how female journalists and our male counterparts are treated, perceived and compensated.

If a male journalist asks tough questions, bold questions, asinine questions, they’re just doing their job.

If I do, or any other female journalist does the same, we’re being a b*tch.

Likewise, I’m fairly certain my male counterparts don’t get called, "sweetheart, darlin’, baby, or little lady" when they are interviewing so called important people.

I’ve been called each and every one of those things.

I don’t see that changing anytime soon.

And, I’ve had to accept that’s just the way it is.

I don’t know how I’m supposed to feel any longer.

Am I not supposed to be proud of MY Scottish heritage?

That feels as though I’m being disrespectful to my Gramps, and quite frankly I’m proud of my heritage.

My people were pursued, punished and killed incessantly throughout history simply because England wanted to rule Scotland.

The proud men who wore their kilts on a daily basis were banned from doing so after the battle of Culloden.

I was planning on going to Scotland this summer to visit that beautiful country, but then good ol’ COVID-19 put an end to that.

Thanks a ton, COVID!

Well, that and the little inconvenience that I’m the only one left in the newsroom and can’t take any time off.

At the end of the day I think people should heed Lincoln’s famous quote mentioned at the beginning of this particular editorial.

But, keep this in mind.

Almost a year ago, a hard working county deputy took a call in rural Avon that was not his to take, but he was closest so he did what any good cop would do. He responded.

What did he receive for his service, his sacrifices, his kindness he bestowed upon those he encountered?

He was freakin’ executed.

Period.

No judge, jury or trial.

Just executed.

It was part of the national news cycle for a day, maybe two?

His brothers and sisters in blue grieved amongst each other. They did not set fire to local businesses, steal things of which did not belong to them in the name of the fallen deputy nor did they go out and hurt anyone.

They continued to do their jobs, respond to people who needed help, people who were in peril. They pushed their grief aside.

Oh, they were angry. They still are, I’m sure, but they know the only recourse they have is to let justice take its course.

As I’ve said in this space a katrillion times there ARE bad cops…really, really crappy cops. I know this. Everyone knows this.

But there are also crappy journalists, teachers, firefighters, postal workers, mechanics, restauranteurs; pick your poison, there are ALWAYS bad apples.

What is going to happen though, the great guys and gals in law enforcement are about to get fed up with being held to the fire on a continual basis and they are going to hang up their duty belts for good.

The bad ones, the ones that get in law enforcement for all the wrong reasons, (i.e. they want the power, they believe the badge gives them special rights to treat others however they want and in general they’re just pieces of sh*t), are all that will be left.

If you think things are bad now, wait until that particular day comes to fruition.