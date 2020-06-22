CANTON-Leon Groover goes with WBYS as well as peanut butter goes with jelly.

Over the years, his name became synonymous with WBYS, but after Friday’s show he turned his mike off for good; retiring after 46 years.

Mayor Kent McDowell was his last guest, but others joined Leon in the studio including long-time play-by-play partner, Bob Wagoner, who is also retiring, Kevin Stephenson who was also a longtime employee of WBYS and broadcast partner of Groover’s.

His current morning show partner, Mark Bixler ran the board and took phone calls from those calling in wishing Leon nothing but the best in his retirement.

In 2011, he was inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame; just one of his multiple achievements throughout his illustrious career.

McDowell read a proclamation that said in part, "hereby proclaim this 19th day of June, 2020 as LEON GROOVER DAY in the City of Canton, Illinois and urge all radio listeners out there to appreciate the dedication, knowledge, and commitment, of citizens like Leon whose contributions make a positive and lasting mark in our community."

Though his lack of presence on WBYS will be sorely missed as many of us looked forward to starting our morning with him, he is looking forward to spending more time with his son, Chris, his daughter-in-law, two grandchildren and other family and friends.

Best of luck, Leon!