Kewanee Police have announced the arrest of a man they say was involved in two burglaries – one committed on Friday and another one committed last July.

Officers were called to the Barnhouse Restaurant, 420 S. Main St., after a gambling machine alarm was activated.

The first arriving officer saw a subject inside the establishment and advised other responding officers," said a KPD press release. "As other officers were arriving, the suspect saw the officer and attempted to flee."

After a short foot chase they arrested Francisco Ramos-Chavez, 21, for burglary, possession of burglary tools, criminal damage to property and resisting arrest.

During the investigation officers determined that Francisco was involved in another burglary at the Covenant Life Ministries Church , 217 W. 2nd St., which had been reported July 26, 2019.

Police said "items of evidence" were recovered from a residence and Ramos-Chavez was transported to Henry County Jail. They said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.