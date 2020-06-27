KEWANEE - Dorothy A. Zetterberg, 86, of Kewanee, died Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Royal Oaks Care Center. Dorothy was born January 29, 1934 in Kewanee, the daughter of George and Anna (Bartkus) Leggins. Dorothy attended Kewanee Schools, she graduated with the class of 1952. Dorothy married Max Zetterberg on May 30, 1952 in Kewanee; he preceded her in death on May 23, 2007.

Dorothy is survived by two children, Steve (Becky) Zetterberg, Kewanee, Judy (Dr. Neil, DVM) Farber, Carrol Stream, IL; three grandchildren, Dr. Aaron (Molly) Farber, Woodstock, IL, 1st Lt. Brandon Farber, Tampa, FL, Sydney Zetterberg, Fort Worth, TX; and one step granddaughter, Anna (Mark) McDonald, Galesburg; two great grandchildren, Caroline and Claire Farber. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Max; grandson, Zachary John Farber; her Beagle Ben and cat, Boots.

Dorothy worked at Sears, Boss, and she was later a bartender at Shirley’s in Neponset. She enjoyed riding the train, she took her grandchildren on many trips. She was a girl scout leader. She enjoyed bowling on a mixed league with Max. She was a member of St. John Paul II Catholic Church. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Services will be at a later date to be announced at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Father Johndamaseni Zilimu will officiate. Memorials may be made to the Kewanee Animal Shelter. Please leave an online condolence for Dorothy’s family at www.schuenemantumblesonfuneralhome.com.