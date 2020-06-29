Just as the State of Illinois is opening up, the number of coronavirus cases in Livingston County is on the rise. One more positive test result was reported over the weekend.

The newest COVID-19 case is that of a male under the age of 20 years old. He is recovering at home in isolation.

The latest trend in the county involves younger cases. The latest is the third person under the age of 30 to have tested positive. The trend toward younger patients is not new nationwide as a growing number of cases have been reported, particularly in the southern and western states that are seeing spikes in numbers in recent weeks.

As for Livingston County, there have been a total of 2,329 test results provided to the Livingston County Health Department. Of the 45 that have come back positive, 36 have been closed while seven are still open and there have been two deaths. Pontiac is still reported to have had 18 cases since mid March and Fairbury had had 6, according to the Illinois Department of Health website. Chenoa, in McLean County, also has had 6 reported cases.

For Illinois, there have been 1,544,978 tests performed as of the IDPH website at noon Monday. Of those, 141,723 have been confirmed positive with 6,888 deaths.

It will still take a few more days before test results of residents taken after Phase 4 started on Friday will be known.

The LCHD reminds residents that symptoms are not always obvious apparent but that people can be carriers of COVID-19. Everyone is is encouraged to continue to adhere to all required precautions including wearing a face covering and maintaining a social distance of at least six feet whenever possible. Frequent hand-washing and sanitizing is still strongly urged.

For Livingston County residents age 60 or older, homebound with no assistance and in need of essential care items, such as food, medical supplies, or personal hygiene products, please the LCHD at 815-844-7174, x230. The LCHD will continue to work diligently to meet the everyday needs of county residents while aggressively addressing the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. Up-to-date information for Livingston County may be found at www.lchd.us.

There are three testing sites reasonably close to Pontiac, with the nearest being in Bloomington. This site, which allows for walk-up testing, is located at 1106 Interstate Drive and is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. while daily supplies last.

Two other sites are in Champaign — Market Place Shopping Center, 2000 N. Neil St. — and Peoria — Peoria Civic Center Fulton Street parking lot. Both locations are open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. while daily supplies last.