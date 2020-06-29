The Tri-County lost two more elderly residents to COVID-19 since Friday.

A Tazewell County resident, a woman in her 90s who lived at Reflections Memory Care in Washington, and a Peoria County woman in her 70s, a resident of University Rehab Center, have died. A total of 38 Tri-County residents have died of COVID-19.

Since Friday 28 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Tri-County area. Peoria County added 24 dases for a to-date total of 487 cases. Tazewell County added four cases for a total of 124, and Woodford held steady at 34 cases.

There are currently only eight COVID-19 patients in area hospitals, two in the intensive care unit and six in non-ICU beds.