CARMI — The White County CEO Program will hold their Trade Show on July 13, 2020 from 6-8pm at Rice Motor Company, located at 1306 W Main Street in Carmi.

Five students have participated in the class this year learning how to run their own business through a variety of business visits, guests speakers and working together on a class business which was an event held in January. The program culminates with the Trade Show and each student showcasing their individual business.

The following students will be in attendance:

Kennedy Cook- Grace Jewelry by Kennedy, which features a collection of handmade birthstone necklaces to represent each month.

Sarahjane Gray- You Had Me At Aloe, which provides cacti, succulents, and aloe plants.

Trenton Johnson- Art by Trenton, which specializes in ceramics; including coffee mugs, dinnerware, clocks, and cake stands.

Mackenzie Knight- Best Brews, featuring cold brew bottled coffee and non-dairy oat creamer, available in a variety of flavors.

Kilee Roser- Outside the Shell Nut Co., featuring homemade trail mix and peanut butters.

Please note that social distancing will be observed. Additionally, attendees will be asked to enter on the east side of the building.

The White County CEO Program is funded entirely by business investors. For more information on the program, please visit www.whitecountyceo.com.