WYOMING– Barbara J. Sloan, 88, of Wyoming, passed away at 8:50 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2020 at Toulon Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Toulon.

Barbara was born on March 16, 1932 in Hersman, the daughter of Lyle and Helen (Lenz) Clark. She married Leo Victor Sloan on August 20, 1953 in Cameron, IL, and he preceded her in death on July 27, 2000 in Peoria.

Surviving are one son, Steve (Jill) Sloan of Wyoming; seven grandchildren, Shonna, Jackie, Ashley, Haley, and Josh, Justin and Jeniah; eight great-grandchildren; four brothers, Gerald (Janet) Clark of Lakeside, AZ, Will (Alice) Clark of Monmouth, Bob Clark of Cadillac, MI, and Ed(Belinda) Clark of Galesburg; and two sisters, Ruth Ann Olson of Galesburg and Marjorie Hawk of Chandler, AZ; sister-in-law, Catherine Clark of Camden. She was preceded in death by one son, Michael W. Sloan; one brother, Richard Clark; and sister-in-law, Cecelia Clark.

Barbara was a member of the Wyoming United Methodist Church. She worked as a secretary for Wyoming High School before retiring in 1993.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Wyoming Cemetery. Rev. Rebecca Klemm will officiate. Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Wyoming is in charge of arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wyoming Fire Department or Hospice Compassus. Condolences may be left for Barbara’s family on her tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com.