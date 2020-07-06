MACOMB — Due to the Covid-19 virus, the Friends of the Library have had to cancel their two major fund raising activities: The Heritage Days Book Sale in June and the Better Books Sale in September. As a result, the Friends will offer weekly "mini" free will donation book sales outside of the Library Annex, 109 E. Jefferson St. every Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon starting July 11, weather permitting. Social distancing and masks will be strongly encouraged.

Each mini sale will feature one category of books. The schedule will be posted at the Library Annex. Tentative plans are: July 11 – Mysteries & Action Adventure, July 18 – Fiction, July 25 – History and Biography, August 1 – Non Fiction, and August 8 – Children and Youth books. If a sale has to be cancelled due to weather, the featured books will move to the next available week.

There will be no set prices. Free will donations will be accepted with no change given. Proceeds are reinvested in the Macomb Public Library.