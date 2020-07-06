The Princeton Police Department says it is still searching for a Kewanee man wanted for the murder of a Princeton man last week.

The department put out a press release on Monday asking for the public's help in searching for Davijion J. Robinson, 18, of Kewanee, the suspect in the shooting. An extensive manhunt conducted in Kewanee July 1 by more than eight law enforcement agencies proved unsuccessful.

On July 3, a warrant was issued for Robinson's arrest.

PPD Chief Tom Kammerer on Monday offered his condolences to the family of the victim, Caleb Conrath.

"Our thoughts are with them as they grieve the loss of their brother and son," he said.

The shooting incident occurred around 4:14 p.m. July 1 at the Hillview Trailer Park. Princeton police were called to the trailer park after the report of a shooting with victims.

Upon arrival, the police and fire personnel located a male subject, Caleb Conrath, who had apparent gunshot wounds. Medical aid was rendered and Conrath was transported to the hospital, where he later died from the injuries. A second subject with non-life threatening gunshot wounds was also located and taken to the hospital. There have been no updates as to the condition of the second victim.

The PPD is asking for anyone with information about the location of Robinson to contact the PPD at 815-872-2351 or Bureau County Crime Stoppers at 800-939-6929. There is a reward of up to $1,000 for tips leading to Robinson's arrest.

Kammerer also thanked the Kewanee Police, Bureau County Sheriff’s Department, Henry County Sheriff’s Department, Woodhull Police Department, Bradford Police, The DePue Police, the Illinois State Police and the Princeton Fire Department for their assistance in the investigation.

No further details have been released about the investigation, although the police chief said more would be released on the PPD Facebook page as they become available.