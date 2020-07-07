EAST PEORIA-Canton NAPA finished second in the East Peoria 4th of July tournament this past holiday weekend.

This was a 12 team event held over five days. It was hot, humid and a test of fortitude

Friday evening, in pool play, Canton drew a Velocity team from Marshall county.

Canton made quick work of this one by defeating the foe 9-1. Trace Eeten (on loan from the Prairieland Coal Jaxx) threw a complete game, scattering four hits while only throwing 87 pitches. Offensively, Lane Wheelwright led the way 2-3.

Also helping were; Sam Parry 1-3, 2 RBI, Myles Frame 1-3, Josh Arnett (Lewistown) 1-3, 2B, Jack Wheelwright 1-2, RBI, Braden Munson 1-2 RBI and Trace Eeten 1-2, RBI.

Friday night, the second of two pool play games, found Canton NAPA versus the Twin City Raptors from Bloomington. This one was a back and forth affair as Canton held off a late charge to win by a 6-4 score.

Sam Parry, Myles Frame, Lane Wheelwright, Braden Munson and Korbin Woerly combined on pitching duties.

The offense was as follows: Lane Wheelwright 2-3, Jack Wheelwright 1-3, 2B, Josh Arnett 2-3, 2B 3B, 3 RBI, Sam Parry 2-3 2RBI.

After pool play Canton was seeded #2 in the field and had a Sunday date with the Bombers, a team from Lasalle-Peru. Canton trailed 2-0 most of the game

NAPA scratched a run across in the fourth inning and two more in the bottom of the last inning to narrowly escape with a first round win.

Not much offense in this one. Josh Arnett paced the team 2-3, 2B, 2RBI, Braden Munson went 1-2, RBI and Jack Wheelwright 1-3 were the only hitters in this one.

Myles Frame, Sam Parry, and Jace Weaver, Fairview, combined on the three hitter from the mound and worked their way out of several tough situations

In semi final action, NAPA pounced on a Christian Center Blue team, scoring in every inning on their way to a decisive 13-3 victory. Canton pounded out 14 hits in this one: Maddox Helfrich 2-2, Lane Wheelwright 2-3, 2B, 2RBI, Korbin Woerly 3-3, 2B, 2RBI, Jack Wheelwright 1-2, 2RBI, Josh Arnett 1-1, RBI, Sam Parry 2-3, RBI, Braden Munson 2-3, 2B, 2RBI and Myles Frame 1-3, RBI were all bright spots on offense.

Once again pitching duties were shared as Jace Weaver and Sam Parry combined on a four hitter.

In the Championship Game Canton faced the #1 seed, Midwest Gamblers and their 29-1 record.

Canton fell down 2-0 in the first inning and then scratched back within one, but only to fall by a final margin of 9-4. Jace Weaver led the attack going 2-3, 2B, RBI, Josh Arnett went 2-4, 2B, Korbin Woerly, Jack wheelwright, Sam Parry and Munson all had one hit each.

Myles Frame, Korbin Woerly and Braden Munson all had three hits for NAPA.

Thanks to NAPA for a great weekend of baseball!