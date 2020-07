CANTON-It was announced Wednesday morning a City Crew began working in the 500 block of Baxter Court.

As a result a small section of Baxter Court in front of 532 is closed to traffic for the next few days.

Those needing to access the area may enter Baxter from both Ash and Myrtle to the 500 block, but may not go through the entire street.

