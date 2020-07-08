PEORIA — Goodwill of Central Illinois has been awarded the Community Impact Fund Grant from the Heart of Illinois United Way. The funding covers digital skills training, employment services, and youth mentoring.

The goal of Goodwill’s free training and services is to afford everyone the pride that comes with employment.

"Along with the sale of donated goods, we rely on agencies like the United Way to help fund these free programs. They have always been a gracious partner and we continue to rely on their generosity," said Don Johnson, Goodwill’s president and CEO.

Goodwill offers job placement assistance, contact with local employers, resume building, digital skills training, veterans’ support services, and operates a 15-bedroom veterans’ home. In addition, youth mentoring and youth services are available. Goodwill employs more than 300 people throughout Central Illinois.

According to Lori Johnson, Goodwill’s director of program services, "Our employment services are vital, especially now, which makes this funding mean even more."

For more information visit Goodwill’s website at www.goodwillpeo.org.