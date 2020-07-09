The two Kewanee high schools are following the Illinois High School Association’s return-to-play guidelines, though both are on different tracks.

Wethersfield High School athletics director Jeff Parsons said approval was given Tuesday by the Henry County Office of Emergency Management to enact a Phase 4 plan.

Kewanee High School athletics director Tim Atwell made a presentation of its proposal during a special meeting of the District 229 board of education on Tuesday night. The board will likely vote on the plan at its regular meeting of July 20. Until then, KHS remains at Phase 3.

Annawan-Wethersfield

Parsons said its return-to-play plan was done in coordination with the co-op, and it covers all co-op activities as well as sports, such as volleyball and basketball, that Annawan and Wethersfield provide individually.

In a notification to coaches, Parsons said of the guidelines: "We must follow these to a ‘T’ so that we don't have any setbacks as we head into the fall semester."

The most important provision is to not allow a student to practice if they are showing any signs of illness.

Parsons included a schedule for the remainder of July that outlined use of the weight-rooms at Wethersfield and at Annawan, Moss Gym and the football practice field. The main gymnasium, which was recently refinished, is not yet available for use.

Most activities will be Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. Some basketball, volleyball and pom squad activities will take place on Tuesdays starting July 14. School physicals will be July 21 and July 22 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Beyond the Phase 4 requirements provided by the IHSA, the A-W plan includes additional guidelines specific to the school, and were provided on two additional pages provided by Parsons.

This document assigns duties to coaches, students and janitorial staff, as well as a daily regimen all are expected to follow, including use of the Clorox 360 machine to disinfect the facility. Coaches must wear face masks and perform screenings and document the general health survey for each student participant. Only one sport can use a facility at a time. Students must bring their own water and water bottles. Only touchless water fountains are permitted. Janitors much sanitize indoor facilities after each day’s use. Students must exit the facility promptly after a practice session and not "hang out."

All sessions must observe the 50-person limit.

Kewanee schools

Despite new Phase 4 rules offered by the IHSA, Kewanee sports teams are moving decidedly more slowly with their training regimens in advance of fall sports seasons.

"We would like to just stay in phase 3, which is what we’re currently doing," KHS Athletic Director Tim Atwell told the school board at a special meeting Tuesday.

In addition to an abundance of caution for the safety of Dist. 229 athletes, Atwell said some of the new IHSA rules were confusing and seem to still be evolving.

Regardless of how those rules finally shake out at the state level, the atmosphere of the KHS sports program will be a pronounced change from past seasons.

Summer weight lifting has already been affected with staggered groups and cleaning times between use of the weight room.

Under Phase 4, the usual restrictions allowing high school coaches to interact with student-athletes in sport specific practices and scrimmages over the summer period was revised.

In this next phase the IHSA would allow schools 20 "contact days" between Sunday, July 5, and Sunday, Aug. 9 for those periods of instruction, coaching and interaction. (The other provision, designating Aug. 2-9 a "dead period" for contact was already rescinded by the IHSA for this year alone.)

Even should the board approve Phase 4, Kewanee High School is not planning on conducting any contests or exhibitions for the remainder of the summer, Atwell said.

Under Phase 4 the school will be looking primarily at doing drill work. In football, that would mean minimizing personal contact as much as possible.

"We will not have contact that week," he said.

In fact, avoiding contact of any kind is still a high priority under the district’s guidelines heading into fall. As of now, no scrimmages or full practices are scheduled.

When practices do start up in earnest, athletes won’t even have access to locker rooms.

"Were planning on not doing locker rooms," Atwell said. "They’ll come in and do their drill work. Anything that gets touched (at practice), has to get cleaned.

There won’t be any traveling exhibition games this summer, either.

"We’re currently not going to travel anywhere and we’re not letting anyone in," Atwell said. "Everything is being done right here at KHS."

Atwell said with the new IHSA phase, some minor changes may be felt in the athletic department — for example, the new rules says athletes can now fill their water bottles at school — but they can’t share it with anyone else.

Some of the new rules, like those affecting event capacity, are confusing and school officials are trying to get more clarity from the IHSA for how to proceed with sporting events.

One of the rules cites gyms and stadiums being able to hold 20 percent of capacity, but the wording is unclear how that should be applied.

"There was some bad information," said Superintendent Chris Sullens of the IHSA rule wording. "It’s still evolving and we're trying to get clarification. It’s going to be a real balance."

He said using a 1,000-seat venue as an example, that would mean only 200 people could attend. Would the school make it first-come, first-served for fans, or would seats be reserved for athletes’ families?

Events like the annual Pack the Gym night are unlikely.

"That’s not going to be possible, is that a fair statement?" Sullens asked AD Atwell.

"Unfortunately, that’s a fair statement," Atwell replied.

Sullens said a recent meeting with other superintendents illustrated that the uncertainty is not limited to Kewanee.

"There was no one in the room that could say 100 percent we will have football," he said.

Both school officials expressed worry that even as they apply the new rules, all of that could change with a change in the region’s social restrictions status — or on a dime by the IHSA.

"These all work together," Sullens said. "We’re cautions because the rules of Phase 4 could change."