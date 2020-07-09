MACOMB — September 10, Macomb Police will begin their next installment of the Citizens Police Academy – a program that offers Macomb residents unique and practical hands-on instruction from local officers over a 10-week-course.

For two hours each week, topics of instruction include, but are not limited to, hiring practices and the field training process, use of force, crime scene processing, K-9 handling, the department’s Strategic Response Team, and an inside look at the department’s partners in the jail and booking process, and dispatch.

The department said the program is limited to Macomb residents only, or for those who work or attend classes in the Macomb area. Participants must be 18 or older, and are subject to a background check. Applications are due by August 31, and are available on the department’s website at www.macombpolice.com. Interested applicants can also call (309) 833-4505 for more information.

