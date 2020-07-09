Visitation Catholic School held its 8th grade graduation ceremony and announced award winners at a June 26 ceremony.
The following is a list of award winners:
Fine Arts Award:
Lucy Ahasic (Art) and Cooper Bates (Music)
The Diane DeConinck-Hamm Memorial Math Award: Will Rumbold
The Sister Joanne Ziegler Award: Eleanor Burkhart and Avery Yepsen
The Knights of Columbus Award: Elena Jackson and Will Rumbold
Jennifer Salisbury Memorial Student Athlete Award: Jillian Bennison, Avery Yepsen and Brady Clark
Faith, Family Fellowship - Tom and Teresa Naughtin Award: Addison Yepsen and Brayden Johnson
The American Legion Award: Eleanor Burkhart and Cooper Bates
2019-20 Virtue of the Month Winners:
September - Punctuality — Jarek Welgat, Addison Yepsen and James Roginski
October - Confidence — Bryza Pinion, Evelyn Schiltz and Cooper Bates
November - Appreciation — Kade Nichols, Baily VanWinkle and Noelia Martinez
December - Resilience — Madelyn McGarvey, Liam Steveson and Brady Clark
January - Tenacity — Benji Vargas, Adam Yepsen and Colson Welgat
February - Consideration — Remi Labedis, Michael Louck and Marshall Hauser
Mississippi Valley Blood Drive Scholarship:Trivian Massens
2019-20 Honor Students (on the honor roll every quarter throughout the 2019/2020 school year):
Eighth Grade: Jillian Bennison, Eleanor Burkhart, Brady Clark, James Roginski, Will Rumbold
and Avery Yepsen
Seventh Grade: Devyn Davis, Adrienne DeSmit, Aaliyah Duarte, Alex Duarte, Marshall Hauser and Trivian Massens
Sixth Grade: Cameron Bates Maci Hauser, Ava Landwehr, Brooklyn Schiltz and Taylor VanWinkle
Fifth Grade: Charlotte Burkhart, Annie Campbell, Anahi Guerrero-Lopez, Lillie Hampton, Edy Ornelas, Baily VanWinkle, Isabelle Vargas, Jayden Wexell and Addison Yepsen
Fourth Grade: Noah Barreto, Alex Barron, Lucy Landwehr, Natalia Martinez, Connor Massens, Reid Nichols, Charlotte Paxton and Ellie Welgat
The Visitation Award: Avery Yepsen
Builders Club Award: Avery Yepsen
The Alfred W. Rashid Scholarship: Brady Schiltz
Gold Cord Academic Honor Roll Award: Jillian Bennison, Eleanor Burkhart, Brady Clark, James Roginski, Will Rumbold and Avery Yepsen