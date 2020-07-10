Children’s church didn’t exist when I was young. We sat in "big church," first on our mother’s lap and then on our own bottoms. Learning how to behave in church was as much a part of our growing up as learning to use a cup or making rabbit-ear ties on our shoelaces.

When services started, each of us began our struggle to tame the giggling/crying/whispering monster that bubbled just beneath the scabbed skin of every kid who ever sat on a wooden pew.

Littler kids were given some leeway. An occasional giggle or whine was excused in toddlers. But sheer boredom and curiosity made us all crane our necks to see what all the hubbub was about.

Nothing big was ever happening. A dropped shoe. A nose being wiped. Stuff like that.

It was all hugely interesting, though. And eternally hilarious. Young minds scrounged the hallowed air of the sanctuary for any misstep of decorum, and turned the moment into gut-busting comedy.

If somebody dropped a hymnal, we poked each other with our razor-sharp elbows and rolled devilish eyes at the sound. One of us invariably mimicked the drop; he’d plead butter-fingered innocence and feign penitence.

That was enough to fling us all into smothered chuckles.

Song lyrics took on special variations among those of us old enough to read. "Bringing in the Sheaves" became "Bringing in the Sheets". "Toiling On" was (and in my mind continues to be, shamefully) "Toilet On".

We belted out our mangled renditions with an insincere gusto that always tipped off the moms around us. They would turn our way and convey utter dismay at their offspring’s lack of reverence.

Brimstone stares settled us down; we took sticks of gum as bribes and smiled penitently.

Prayer time was always our favorite. Pious eyes were sealed against the world we kids still inhabited. Nobody who truly loved the Lord was watching us. We could make faces and pinch and grab toys from toddlers around us without detection.

Or so we thought.

Our parents had evidently chosen in advance to forego this time of prayer. He or she was usually seated in the pew behind us. Thumps to the head and mumbled directives, warning us of future punishment, toggled each fidgety body.

We were instructed to bow our heads and be quiet while others prayed. We tried.

By the time the sermon was nearly over, we were sweaty, defeated clumps of worship-shackled energy. We had passed notes with inmate fervor. The gum in our mouths had lost its flavor and had been discarded in places we’d only confess to God.

Nothing was funny anymore. We had been lulled into a sanctuary stupor.

Invitation time signaled the end of preaching. The entertainment level of the service swelled again. Older bodies creaked and popped in their attempt to stand for the final song.

Every mom in the building reached behind her flouncy dress—unconsciously and in unison—to separate it from the sweaty bottom it had molded against.

We sang the and prayed that three verses of "Just As I Am" would be enough. Finally (unless someone went to the altar) the music ended.

Closing prayer. The most long-winded deacon was always chosen to lead it, thanking God for EVERY blessing EVER given to ANY human on the planet.

At "Amen" we bolted for the door, squirming through the hand-shaking line and flying down the outside steps into freedom.

Church was over, all of God’s creation waited for us, and we were SO THANKFUL to see it again.

