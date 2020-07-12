BANNER — A man died Sunday morning after he fell from a boat at Banner Marsh State Fish and Wildlife Area, authorities stated.

Robert L. Thompson, 66, of East Peoria died from drowning, Fulton County Coroner Steve Hines confirmed Monday. An autopsy performed earlier in the day revealed no medical conditions that might have contributed to Thompson’s death.

The accident happened near the Shovel Lake boat ramp. Thompson apparently was fishing with a friend.

"He fell over the side of the boat, on the port side," Hines said about Thompson. "His friend initially tried to recover him with a pole but then dove into the water.

"When he reached (Thompson), he was not responsive."

The friend managed to get Thompson to shore, where resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful, Hines said.