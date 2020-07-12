PEORIA — Central Illinois was in cleanup mode Sunday after a severe storm swept through the area with high winds and knocked out power the night before.

Nearly 4,000 residences were still without power on Sunday afternoon in Peoria (848 outages), Pekin (548 outages) and surrounding towns, according to Ameren's outage map.

The storm brought high winds and hail up to one inch and knocked down trees, including one of significant size at Bradley University.

Ameren Illinois crew members reported that the bulk of the damage was a result of trees falling on power lines with more than 100 downed poles and wires.

The Peoria, Bloomington-Normal, Champaign-Urbana, and Decatur areas were among the hardest hit.

Farmington Road was closed in both directions from Kickapoo Creek to Farmington Road/Hilltop because of downed power lines Saturday night. The road re-opened Sunday morning.

St. Joseph Church in Peoria had significant damage, and the T.J. Maxx store in Peoria saw parts of its sign blown off.

The highest recorded wind blast was 76 mph in Morton, at 8:46 p.m. Saturday.

Farmington had a gust of 71 mph at 8:25 p.m., Hanna City clocked 65 mph at 8:27 p.m. and Manlius reached 70 mph at 8 p.m.

Mount Joy, Iowa -- near the Moline-Quad City airport -- recorded a 90 mph gust at 7 p.m., while the airport was hit by one at 80 mph at 7:12 p.m as the storm shifted eastward and on through the Peoria area.

Ameren Illinois said Sunday evening that more than 100 power poles and hundreds of power lines were damaged by the storm.

It provided these estimated safe restoration times for customers without power in the following areas:

• 8:00 PM Sunday 7/12 – Champaign, Gilman, Fisher.

• 9:00 PM Sunday 7/12 – Pekin, Roanoke.

• Noon Monday 7/13 – Chenoa, Gridley, Flanagan.

• 3:00 PM Monday 7/13 Peoria Area.

• Evening Monday 7/13 - Decatur Area.