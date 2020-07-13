McDONOUGH COUNTY — The McDonough County United Way will be catering to sweet tooths by selling Scratch Cupcakes to raise funds for its COVID-19 relief efforts.

Cupcakes are sold in packages of six and consist of a variety of flavors such as chocolate, vanilla, and lemon. Vegan and gluten-free options are available.

Cupcakes can be preordered online until July 31. Cupcakes can then be picked up on Aug. 20 via drive through at Forgottonia Brewing, located at 324 N. Lafayette St. in Macomb.

For bulk orders over $100, a delivery option is available.

The United Way is a group located in more than 40 countries that seeks to improve the health, education, and financial stability of its communities. According to its website, the McDonough County United Way has invested over $90,000 in local food pantries, emergency social services, and housing assistance.

For more information or to order, visit the group’s Facebook page or their website at www.mcdonoughunitedway.com.

Email editor@mcdonoughvoice.com with comments or questions on this story.