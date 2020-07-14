The Illinois State Water Survey is partnering with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Office of Water Resources (IDNR/OWR) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to examine flood risk throughout McDonough County, Illinois.

An IDNR/OWR survey crew will be in the vicinity of Spring Creek, East Fork La Moine River and Kiljordan Creek in and around the City of Macomb, in McDonough County, IL beginning in July 2020 and continuing through the fall 2020. These surveyors will be acquiring channel and bridge measurements, including topographic elevations and photographs within and around the riverbanks for use in hydraulic computer models to estimate the potential flood threat from the above-mentioned streams. This study will be used to improve the Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRM) in McDonough County, Illinois. This work may require the survey crew to briefly come on to your property to collect necessary elevation information. No disruption to your property is anticipated. This work is being performed under the authority granted to the Department in 615 ILCS 15/7.

Questions can be directed to Aaron Thomas of the Illinois State Water Survey at 217-333-7832. Thank you.