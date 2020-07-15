Employees at the Black Hawk College East Campus recently coordinated a donation drive to help others in the community.

With a sign that said, "Do a good deed and help those in need" as the backdrop, BHC employees staffed three drop-off sites in Kewanee and Galva in late June and early July.

"Our goal is to lift others in our community," said Danielle Williams, executive director of the Black Hawk College East Foundation.

The college partnered with the Kewanee Area United Way for the project. Donations were dropped off at the East Foundation office plus Anderson Family Coffee in Galva, Reiman’s Harley-Davidson in Kewanee and Sullivan’s Foods in Kewanee.

More than 110 donated items were taken to the Kewanee Food Pantry. The donations included diapers, deodorant, soap, cleaning supplies, laundry supplies, toilet paper, paper towels, tissues and feminine hygiene products plus a dozen bags of clothes and shoes that went to Goodwill and the Salvation Army.

The Kewanee Area United Way also received cash donations totaling $111.

"This further proves how strong of a community we live in," Williams said. "Despite the tough times we have endured this year, there are still individuals who continue to make a difference.

"Thank you to the donors, partnering businesses and volunteers who made this all possible," she added. "It makes me proud to call this community home, and I hope others feel that pride, too."