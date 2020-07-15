CAMP POINT — Bob Wise, former Plymouth resident and now a resident of the Camp Point area, is no stranger to controversy. In fact, there are times when he embraces it.

For approximately the past three months, Wise has been part of the Adams County New Illinois State, Inc. chapter, emerging as its county chairman. In a Monday evening, July 13th, interview, Wise said that his work with the group was spawned by increasing concern that parts of Illinois not in Chicago were not receiving adequate representation in state affairs.

As a result, Wise said that regulations which might be appropriate for Chicago are being forced on the remainder of the state.

"More than half of our State Senate comes from the Chicago area," Wise said. "That’s because of their population."

Essentially, the idea behind the New Illinois movement is to create a new state which doesn’t include Chicago and its immediate vicinity. "Our aim is to have better representation for rural, small town, and suburban areas," Wise said. "We also want to have fiscal responsibility and the ability to flourish financially."

To date, fifty-eight of the state’s 102 counties have begun the process of joining the separatist movement. Wise stated that when a group gains an adequate membership in a county, they then approach their county board to get ratified as a group.

"So far, we have seven counties being ratified, with fifteen pending," Wise said. "We need twenty-two counties to be ratified to proceed to the next steps."

Wise also pointed to the "systemic corruption" allegedly in Illinois as an added promoting factor for the growing interest in the separation, stating that the idea is gaining traction as conditions worsen in the state.

Wise said that the process involves four distinct steps, as defined by legal requirements. The first involves the organization of county committees, which is the current stage of the movement.

When the minimum twenty-two counties have been ratified, the second step comes into play, formally assembling and publishing a Declaration of Independence. This is followed by the publication of a list of grievances which created the need for the Independence declaration.

Once those steps are completed, Wise said that the final step would be the calling of a Constitutional Convention to create the new state. He said that this move was not unprecedented in U. S. history, pointing to the states of Virginia and West Virginia as examples that this could be done.

"All of this is on the Federal level," Wise said. "The State of Illinois can’t do anything to stop this."

"Yes, the state may try to fight this in the courts," Wise said. "But this will all be done at the Federal level, not at the state."

Wise noted that the Adams County group has been operational for about three months and is gaining in popularity. "This will probably take a year and a half to get completed," Wise said, adding that this won’t be an instant solution.

Wise said that a similar group is also being formed in Hancock County, but didn’t have contact information immediately available for them. For further information on the efforts, people are encouraged to go to www.illinoisadams.org .