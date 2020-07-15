KEWANEE — Mike Jones found himself in the jungles of Vietnam in the summer of 1970. Fifty years ago he was listening to his favorite rock groups, the Beatles and the Dave Clark Five, on WLS, and watching "Wild, Wild West" and "Gunsmoke" on TV. He had been employed as a welder, a skill taught him by his father, at Kewanee Boiler, since graduating graduated from Kewanee High School in 1967.

On Sept. 13, 1969, his 20th birthday, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and started off on a path that would lead him to Vietnam, one of America's bloodiest and most controversial wars.

"Two weeks later they started the lottery and my number was 312 which was high enough that I probably would not have had to go to Vietnam," Jones says today.

Being drafted, however, would turn out to briefly make Jones one of the brief "stars" of a new TV news magazine called "60 Minutes."

On May 26, 1970, Jones and 200 other inductees boarded a plane at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago and flew to Oakland, Cali., where they were to get on another plane bound for Vietnam.

"We noticed a camera crew outside of the plane but didn't think anything of it," said Jones. Then "60 Minutes " correspondent Mike Wallace walked onto the plane. Members of the TV crew lined up a group of young men up in the aisle and asked 15 of them them if they would mind being interviewed for television.

Pvt. Jones said he would and was one of those chosen. Wallace's assistants picked Mike, they said, because he was a "nice, red-headed American boy."

Then they were introduced to Mike Wallace, a correspondent on "60 Minutes," which had only been on the air since September of 1968. Jones had seen Wallace on TV, watching the show, which initially aired on Tuesday nights, with his parents, Clarence and Irene, in their home on East 10th Street.

"He called me 'Jones,' probably because that was all that was sewn on my uniform," Mike remembers. Wallace asked him what he was thinking about. Jones said "home" and whether or not he would get back safely.

"Are you worried about Vietnam?" Wallace asked, to which Jones replied "Yes, but probably no more than anyone else on the plane."

Nine young men from Kewanee had been killed in Vietnam since 1967. Jones said that after the Q and A, Wallace sat in the seat next to him, but slept for about five hours during the rest of the 21-hour flight, which included stops in Alaska and Japan.

Jones appeared three times in the 15-minute segment, boarding the plane, sitting next to Wallace and being interviewed by the correspondent.

"He was pretty cool," Jones remembers. Very cordial to everyone."

The CBS crew told those who were interviewed that they may possibly be on the segment to air Tuesday, June 16, and to write home and tell their families, which Jones did as soon as he landed. He wrote to his mother about his encounter and described Wallace "Just as common as an old shoe," which his grandmother, Emily Jones, who immigrated to America from the Netherlands when she was five, transformed into Wallace was "just an old shoe."

The segment, titled "Coming and Going to Vietnam," was introduced on the program as follows: In 1970, five years after the troop buildup in the Vietnam War began, American servicemen were still being drafted and shipped to war at the rate of about 12 planeloads a week. At the time, the entire country was gnarled in a great debate over the war and whether the sacrifice of these young Americans was worth the fight.

So, Mike Wallace boarded a commercial Super DC-8, chartered by the military and bound for Bien Hoa airport near what was then called Saigon, to ask the freshly drafted soldiers what they thought of this war they were told to fight.

After they arrived, Wallace boarded a plane back to the U.S. with a group of war-weary troops who just finished their year-long tour in Vietnam. The result is a fascinating documentary-style look at the soldier's state-of-mind in 1970 America.

Jones said that after seeing a tape of the segment later, Wallace practiced more of the tough questioning approach for which both he and "60 Minutes" became well-known on the returning soldiers' flight – asking them questions more critical of the war and if they thought it was worth fighting for.

Today, when asked how he felt about the war, Jones said that before he went, "Like a lot of guys, I was brainwashed to believe it was something we had to do to beat Communism."

Afterward, "It was a waste of time and good people." In all, 11 young men from Kewanee were killed in Vietnam, including Charles Mitchell, a young man Jones knew at Kewanee High School who had been killed in November of 1969.

Jones was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 50th Mechanized Infantry. Drawing on his experience at Kewanee Boiler, Jones said "I was supposed to be a welder, but wasn't." He was assigned to an APC (armored personnel carrier) unit out of Nha Trang at LZ (landing zone) "Betty."

His hometown skills did win him an Army Commendation Medal, however. Some welding needed to be done to keep a Caterpillar bulldozer moving so the jungle could be cleared and for two weeks he welded essential equipment, including the installation of steel panels on the sides of "deuce-and-a-half" (2-1/2-ton) trucks used to transport men and materials. He spent 11 months of his 21-month hitch in Vietnam and the closest he came to being wounded was when the base camp came under mortar attack. One of the highlights of his time in Vietnam was seeing Bob Hope's Christmas Show with Ursula Andress, Johnny Bench and Lola Falana.

His return flight on United Airlines was diverted from Oakland, the original stateside destination, to Fort Lewis, Wash., because returning soldiers were being harassed and objects thrown at them by war protestors.

Mustered out with the rank of SPC4, he flew from Fort Lewis to Chicago and was told to change out of his uniform and into civilian clothes when he landed to avoid being the target of protestors. But Jones said there were only a few protestors at O'Hare and no one bothered him in his "civies."

Met by his mom and dad, Mike was asked by his father what he wanted to do.

"I said I wanted to go to Sandy's and get a HiLo burger," Jones said. "I was sick and tired on K-rations and Army food!"