COVID-19 continues to be top of mind, and the City of Olney has been actively monitoring updates from the CDC, State of Illinois, and the Richland County Health Office to help manage these rapidly evolving situations.

The City of Olney is pleased to announce that the Musgrove Aquatic Center will be re-opening this coming week. As of Saturday, June 18th, the pool OFFICE will be open from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. to accept phone calls and reservations. The pool will re-open to the public and resume regular pool hours on Monday, July 20th. The phone number to the Musgrove Aquatic Center is 392-7451.