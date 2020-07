Olney Central College will offer a beginning machine piecing/quilting class starting Aug. 25.

During the eight-week course, students will learn step by step how to create their own quilts using the beautiful Tradewinds and Addison’s Star patterns.

The non-credit class will meet from 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays in Room 201 with instructor Laurie Rist. The cost is $100.

To register or for more information, contact OCC Student Services at 618-395-7777.