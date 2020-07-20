(July 19, 2020 Aledo, IL) The Mercer County Health Department (MCHD) today announced the 35th resident from Mercer County to test positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus). The 35th case is a female in her 80’s. Of the 35 positive cases that Mercer County has had since testing began, as of this date, five cases are isolating at home and two cases are hospitalized. All other cases have completed their isolation period set forth by IDPH and are no longer being actively followed by MCHD. Due to Federal privacy restrictions, release of any additional information on this case is prohibited. Public Health Officials are identifying and contacting all close contacts of this case.

(July 19, 2020 Aledo, IL) The Mercer County Health Department (MCHD) today announced the 34th resident from Mercer County to test positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus). The 34th case is a male in his 30’s.

(July 18, 2020 Aledo, IL) The Mercer County Health Department (MCHD) today announced the 33rd resident from Mercer County to test positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus). The 33rd case is a female in her 70’s.

(July 17, 2020 Aledo, IL) The Mercer County Health Department (MCHD) today announced the

31st and 32nd residents from Mercer County to test positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus). The 31 st

case is a female in her 30’s and the 32nd case is a male in his teens.

(July 16, 2020 Aledo, IL) The Mercer County Health Department (MCHD) announced the 30th resident from Mercer County to test positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus). The case is a male in his 30’s.

All active cases and close contacts are being monitored by the Mercer County Health Department Communicable Disease staff. . For COVID-19, a close contact is defined as any individual who was within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes starting from 2 days before illness onset (or, for asymptomatic patients, 2 days prior to positive specimen collection) until the time the patient is isolated. The Mercer County Health Department will reach out to all known close contacts of each positive case.

The recommended guidelines from IDPH (http://www.dph.illinois.gov)are as follows:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing; going to the bathroom; and before eating or preparing food. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick with respiratory symptoms.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Social Distance from others at least 6 feet.

Wear a face covering