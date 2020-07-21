MACOMB — Mayor Mike Inman started off Monday's city council meeting by proclaiming July as "Wee Care Daycare Month." The center,which has been providing child care services since 1972, was devastated by fire on June 18.

"It needs community financial support to reopen as soon as possible," Inman said. Wee Care Board President Jean Wolf Maakestad said they are looking for a temporary location. She said it would take six to eight months before their building can be restored. Four children and five adults from Wee Care Daycare attended the proclamation presentation.

Prior to the proclamation, Mayor Inman asked for a moment of silence in memory of the late Rev. C.T. Vivian. The civil rights leader,who died Friday at age 95, was a former Macomb resident who graduated from Macomb High School and Western Illinois University. Inman said he had the opportunity to speak with the Vivian family over the weekend.

The city council received three letters of comment objecting to the Macomb Police Department's handling of two arrests involving Black residents. Heather McMeekan of Democratic Women of McDonough County wrote, "The council should demand answers from the Macomb Police Department."

However, City Attorney Lisa Scalf warned aldermen to stay clear. "The city council should not comment on pending police cases," she said.

The city council conducted a public hearing on the restaurant liquor license application of the Chicago Beef Factory at 202 West Carroll Street. "People have asked about getting a beer with their sandwiches," said owner Daniel Koukel.

Koukel said his sandwich shop opened last November. "We did very well until March 15," he said. The shop closed rather than getting involved in food delivery or curbside pickup. Koukel said he hopes to reopen in two or three weeks.

Aldermen voted to approve a $25,000 community development revolving loan for Mark Lovell of Dad's Garage. He will use the money to repair a sinkhole on his 837 North Lafayette Street property.

The council also voted to award a $502,481 contract to Central Subsurface for the second phase of the city's northwest water main replacement project. City Administrator Scott Coker said the work should start in September.

The city council voted to approve an ordinance to amend portions of the city code involving the sale of tobacco to minors. Scalf said the amendments raise the minimum age of possession to 21, add e-cigarettes and other nicotine products to the ban, and raise the fine for distribution, sale or possession from $50 to $100. She said those under 18 could be referred to McDonough County Teen Court in lieu of a fine as the county is re-establishing Teen Court.

Community Development Coordinator John Bannon told the council that census enumerators have been hired to visit area homes beginning August 11 and running through October 31. He said there are still some openings and the job pays $17 per hour. Bannon said the city's census completion rate remains at 57 percent.

Alderman Tammie Leigh Brown-Edwards said people are urged to pick vegetables and fruit to take home from the community gardens established at First Presbyterian Church, the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, and Mount Calvary Church of God in Christ by Genesis Garden.

City Clerk Melanie Falk was recognized for 38 years of city service.

Following adjournment of the meeting, the council hosted an online talk by Ibram X. Kendi, author of the book "How to Be an Antiracist."

Email editor@mcdonoughvoice.com with comments or questions on this story.