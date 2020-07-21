Submitted by U of I Extension

Tuesday

Jul 21, 2020 at 12:07 PM


Our State Delegates, State Alternates and those who won a trophy are:


Thalia Adkins-Covert, Visual Arts, 50338: Computer-Generated Art, State Fair Alternate


Corda Adkins-Covert, Visual Arts, 50339: Fiber, State Fair Delegate, Trophy


Macie Bartlow, Floriculture, 50192: Floriculture A, Trophy


Roma Bride, Clothing and Textiles, 50152C: STEAM Clothing 2 - Simply Sewing Sewn Clothing, Trophy


Roma Bride, Visual Arts, 50341: Heritage Arts, State Fair Delegate


Mullen Butcher, Foods and Nutrition, 50201: 4-H Cooking 201, State Fair Delegate


Claire Campbell, Visual Arts, 50336: Chalk/Carbon/Pigment Division A on Canvas, Paper or Glass, State Fair Delegate


Claire Campbell, Visual Arts, 50338: Computer-Generated Art, State Fair Delegate


Anna Curley, Photography, 50270: Photography 3, State Fair Delegate, Trophy


Anna Curley, Dogs, 50401: Dog Obedience Beginner Novice 1, 4-H Champion


Anna Curley, Dogs, 50412: Showmanship Sr. 4-H Champion


Isabelle English, Interior Design, 50243: Design Decisions-Intermediate, Trophy


Isabelle English, Theatre Arts, 50299: Theatre Arts 1, State Fair Delegate


Isabelle English, Visual Arts, 50344: Paper, State Fair Delegate


Isabelle English, Visual Arts, 50349: Wood, State Fair Delegate


Jessica Fackrell, Civic Engagement, 50145: Civic Engagement 1, State Fair Delegate


Jessica Fackrell, Natural Resources, 50259: Outdoor Adventures 1-3, State Fair Delegate, Trophy


Jessica Fackrell, Visual Arts, 50343: Nature, State Fair Delegate, Trophy


Ethan Hoyt, Foods and Nutrition, 50208: Food Preservation, Trophy


Ethan Hoyt, Visual Arts, 50321: Leather, State Fair Alternate


Ethan Hoyt, Woodworking, 50358: Woodworking 2, State Fair Delegate


Bailey Jackson, Photography, 50268: Photography 1, State Fair Delegate, Trophy


Reese Jackson, Veterinary Science, 50320: Veterinary Science, State Fair Delegate, Trophy


Bailey Jackson, Communications, 50367: Creative Writing, State Fair Delegate, Trophy


Samantha Johnson, Foods and Nutrition, 50203: 4-H Cooking 401, State Fair Delegate, Trophy


Samantha Johnson, Visual Arts, 50336: Chalk/Carbon/Pigment Division A on Canvas, Paper or Glass, State Fair Delegate, Trophy


Samantha Johnson, Visual Arts, 50337: Clay, State Fair Delegate


Macyn McMillan, Visual Arts, 50339: Fiber, State Fair Alternate


Macyn McMillan, Visual Arts, 50348: 3-D Design/Mixed Media, State Fair Delegate, Trophy


Sarah Riggins, Public Presentations, 50501: Formal Speech - Original, Trophy


Kade Ruebush, Tractor, 50307: Tractor B, Trophy


Tyler Shannon, Aerospace, 50130: Model Rocketry, Trophy


Tyler Shannon, Visual Arts, 50321: Leather, State Fair Delegate


Tyler Shannon, Woodworking, 50358: Woodworking 2, Trophy


Allison Stortzum, Intercultural, 50233: Passport to the World-Indiv, State Fair Delegate


Corda Adkins-Covert, Foods and Nutrition, 50201: 4-H Cooking 201, Blue


Corda Adkins-Covert, Visual Arts, 50336: Chalk/Carbon/Pigment Division A on Canvas, Paper or Glass, Blue


Thalia Adkins-Covert, Visual Arts, 50336: Chalk/Carbon/Pigment Division A on Canvas, Paper or Glass, Blue


Thalia Adkins-Covert, Visual Arts, 50338: Computer-Generated Art, Blue


Corda Adkins-Covert, Visual Arts, 50339: Fiber, Blue


Macie Bartlow, Floriculture, 50192: Floriculture A, Blue


Macie Bartlow, Veterinary Science, 50320: Veterinary Science, Blue


Delaney Bartlow, Visual Arts, 50332: Food Decorating-Beginning, Blue


Macie Bartlow, Visual Arts, 50336: Chalk/Carbon/Pigment Division A on Canvas, Paper or Glass, Blue


Delaney Bartlow, Woodworking, 50357: Woodworking 1, Blue


Delaney Bartlow, Technology, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles: UAV Display, Blue


Emily Bennett, Visual Arts, 50348: 3-D Design/Mixed Media, Blue


Olivia Bishop, Visual Arts, 50339: Fiber, Blue


Olivia Bishop, Visual Arts, 50344: Paper, Blue


Roma Bride, Clothing and Textiles, 50152C: STEAM Clothing 2 - Simply Sewing Sewn Clothing, Blue


Roma Bride, Visual Arts, 50332: Food Decorating-Beginning, Blue


Roma Bride, Visual Arts, 50339: Fiber, Blue


Roma Bride, Visual Arts, 50341: Heritage Arts, Blue


Mullen Butcher, Foods and Nutrition, 50201: 4-H Cooking 201, Blue


Mullen Butcher, Visual Arts, 50336: Chalk/Carbon/Pigment Division A on Canvas, Paper or Glass, Blue


Chase Caho, Woodworking, 50357: Woodworking 1, Blue


Gauge Caho, Woodworking, 50357: Woodworking 1, Blue


Claire Campbell, Visual Arts, 50336: Chalk/Carbon/Pigment Division A on Canvas, Paper or Glass, Blue


Claire Campbell, Visual Arts, 50338: Computer-Generated Art, Blue


Anna Curley, Foods and Nutrition, 50203: 4-H Cooking 401, Blue


Anna Curley, Photography, 50270: Photography 3, Blue


Erin Curley, Photography, 50271: Photo Editing, Blue


Erin Curley, Visual Arts, 50336: Chalk/Carbon/Pigment Division A on Canvas, Paper or Glass, Blue


Anna Curley, Dogs, 50401: Dog Obedience Beginner Novice 1, Blue


Anna Curley, Dogs, 50412: Showmanship Sr, Blue


Grace Dunseth, Vegetable Gardening, 50315: Vegetable Plate, Blue


Isabelle English, Clothing and Textiles, 50153C: STEAM Clothing 3 - A Stitch Further Sewn Clothing, Blue


Isabelle English, Clothing and Textiles, 50156: Shopping in Style - Advanced, Blue


Isabelle English, Foods and Nutrition, 50203: 4-H Cooking 401, Blue


Isabelle English, Foods and Nutrition, 50204: Food Science 1 - 4, Blue


Isabelle English, Foods and Nutrition, 50208: Food Preservation, Blue


Isabelle English, Interior Design, 50243: Design Decisions-Intermediate, Blue


Isabelle English, Theatre Arts, 50299: Theatre Arts 1, Blue


Isabelle English, Visual Arts, 50336: Chalk/Carbon/Pigment Division A on Canvas, Paper or Glass, Blue


Isabelle English, Visual Arts, 50337: Clay, Blue


Isabelle English, Visual Arts, 50342: Metal, Blue


Isabelle English, Visual Arts, 50344: Paper, Blue


Isabelle English, Visual Arts, 50348: 3-D Design/Mixed Media, Blue


Isabelle English, Visual Arts, 50349: Wood, Blue


Jessica Fackrell, Civic Engagement, 50145: Civic Engagement 1, Blue


Jessica Fackrell, Natural Resources, 50259: Outdoor Adventures 1-3, Blue


Jessica Fackrell, Photography, 50270: Photography 3, Blue


Jessica Fackrell, Veterinary Science, 50320: Veterinary Science, Blue


Jessica Fackrell, Visual Arts, 50336: Chalk/Carbon/Pigment Division A on Canvas, Paper or Glass, Blue


Jessica Fackrell, Visual Arts, 50340: Glass/Plastic, Blue


Jessica Fackrell, Visual Arts, 50343: Nature, Blue


Anna Gottwald, Clothing and Textiles, 50152C: STEAM Clothing 2 - Simply Sewing Sewn Clothing, Blue


Elizabeth Gottwald, Clothing and Textiles, 50152C: STEAM Clothing 2 - Simply Sewing Sewn Clothing, Blue


Sidney Hood, Foods and Nutrition, 50208: Food Preservation, Blue


Ethan Hoyt, Foods and Nutrition, 50208: Food Preservation, Blue


Ethan Hoyt, Natural Resources, 50260: Sportsfishing 1, Blue


Ethan Hoyt, Visual Arts, 50321: Leather, Blue


Ethan Hoyt, Welding, 50353: Welding, Blue


Ethan Hoyt, Woodworking, 50358: Woodworking 2, Blue


Bailey Jackson, Photography, 50268: Photography 1, Blue


Reese Jackson, Tractor, 50307: Tractor B, Blue


Delaney Jackson, Veterinary Science, 50320: Veterinary Science, Blue


Reese Jackson, Veterinary Science, 50320: Veterinary Science, Blue


Reese Jackson, Visual Arts, 50345: Scrapbooking-Beginning, Blue


Bailey Jackson, Communications, 50367: Creative Writing, Blue


Lincoln Johnson, Aerospace, 50130: Model Rocketry, Blue


Samantha Johnson, Clothing and Textiles, 50152C: STEAM Clothing 2 - Simply Sewing Sewn Clothing, Blue


Samantha Johnson, Foods and Nutrition, 50203: 4-H Cooking 401, Blue


Lincoln Johnson, Geology, 50218: Pebble Pups 1, Blue


Samantha Johnson, Photography, 50268: Photography 1, Blue


Lincoln Johnson, Vegetable Gardening, 50314: Vegetable Display, Blue


Lincoln Johnson, Vegetable Gardening, 50315: Vegetable Plate, Blue


Samantha Johnson, Visual Arts, 50336: Chalk/Carbon/Pigment Division A on Canvas, Paper or Glass, Blue


Samantha Johnson, Visual Arts, 50337: Clay, Blue


Alana Knight, Cats, Cat Care Display, Blue


Jade Laverdiere, Clothing and Textiles, 50151C: STEAM Clothing 1 FUNdamentals Sewn Clothing, Blue


Jade Laverdiere, Consumer Education, 50169: My Financial Future Advanced, Blue


Jade Laverdiere, Foods and Nutrition, 50204: Food Science 1 - 4, Blue


Macyn McMillan, Foods and Nutrition, 50202: 4-H Cooking 301, Blue


Macyn McMillan, Visual Arts, 50321: Leather, Blue


Macyn McMillan, Visual Arts, 50336: Chalk/Carbon/Pigment Division A on Canvas, Paper or Glass, Blue


Macyn McMillan, Visual Arts, 50337: Clay, Blue


Macyn McMillan, Visual Arts, 50339: Fiber, Blue


Macyn McMillan, Visual Arts, 50348: 3-D Design/Mixed Media, Blue


Ada Mealiff, Foods and Nutrition, 50202: 4-H Cooking 301, Blue


Ada Mealiff, Visual Arts, 50336: Chalk/Carbon/Pigment Division A on Canvas, Paper or Glass, Blue


Ada Mealiff, Communications, 50367: Creative Writing, Blue


Masyn Riggins, Foods and Nutrition, 50204: Food Science 1 - 4, Blue


Masyn Riggins, Photography, 50270: Photography 3, Blue


Masyn Riggins, Tractor, 50308: Tractor C, Blue


Masyn Riggins, Veterinary Science, 50320: Veterinary Science, Blue


Sarah Riggins, Public Presentations, 50501: Formal Speech - Original, Blue


Kade Ruebush, Tractor, 50307: Tractor B, Blue


Tyler Shannon, Aerospace, 50130: Model Rocketry, Blue


Tyler Shannon, Crops, 50172: Small Grains, Blue


Tyler Shannon, Visual Arts, 50321: Leather, Blue


Tyler Shannon, Visual Arts, 50332: Food Decorating-Beginning, Blue


Tyler Shannon, Woodworking, 50358: Woodworking 2, Blue


Allison Stortzum, Intercultural, 50233: Passport to the World-Indiv, Blue