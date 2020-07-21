Atlanta, Georgia, and then the world, was saddened Friday by the deaths of the Rev. C. T. Vivian and Congressman John Lewis. Vivian was 95 and Lewis was 80.

Both were ordained Baptist ministers, both were Mississippi Freedom Riders, both participated in the 1963 March on Washington, and both were beaten in different campaigns in Selma, Alabama.

The Vivian family moved to Macomb from Missouri when C. T. was six years old, He was a 1942 graduate of Macomb High School and attended Western Illinois University as a history major.

Vivian moved to Peoria, where he led a lunch counter desegregation protest in 1947. John Lewis was a student of C. T. Vivian in 1960 when Vivian and his students conducted a three-month sit-in campaign at lunch counters in Nashville.

Lewis chaired the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee from 1963 to 1966. During that same period, Vivian was a national director of at least 85 chapters of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. Both joined the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. for the March on Washington.

Two years later, in 1965, worldwide television footage of each man being beaten in Selma, Alabama would hasten passage of the federal Voting Rights Act.

Lewis was beaten by Alabama state troopers, and suffered a skull fracture, as he led 600 protesters across the Edmund Pettis Bridge. Vivian was slugged in the jaw by Sheriff Jim Clark and knocked down the courthouse steps in Selma.

I interviewed Rev. Vivian during one of his Macomb visits and I called it "the punch seen 'round the world."

With a sly smile, Vivian confessed that he used a few words to bait the sheriff.

After election to the Atlanta City Council, Lewis was elected to the first of 17 terms in the House of Representatives in 1986. He came to be known as "the conscience of Congress." Vivian was referred to, in his New York Times obituary, as "Martin Luther King's field general."

President Barack Obama presented Vivian with the Medal of Freedom in 2010, and presented the medal to Lewis in 2013.

