First United Methodist Church in Geneseo is partnering with Another Child Foundation to provide 100 backpacks filled with school supplies for Geneseo School District children in need in grades K-5.

The backpacks will be given away from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29, at the Geneseo High School parking lot. Parents or caregivers are asked to drive up to the site in the parking lot and remain in their vehicle and the backpacks will be given to them.

Half of the free backpacks are suitable for young students and the remaining half are designed for older students up to fifth grade.

The backpacks contain items ranging from pens, pencils, colored pencils, crayons, erasers, rulers, highlighters, glue sticks and water colors to blunt scissors, pencil pouch, notebooks, two pocket folders and prolonged folders.

Another Child Foundation, ACF, a non-profit organization based in Princeton, was co-founded by Tim Oloffson who also serves as executive director. Another Child is a Christian organization with a mission of reaching, teaching and transforming the physical and spiritual attributes of every child.

Yvette Biddle, director of discipleship at FUMC, said, "We are delighted to partner with Another Child Foundation to distribute backpacks to children in need in our community."

Biddle shared the mission statement of Another Child Foundation which states, "Our specific Just Cause is to fight for the right of every voiceless child born or unborn to have their own unique and God-given voice. We do this by helping people do missions better through diverse partnerships with like-minded people. ACF is looking for as many people as possible to join us in the Just Cause of being a Voice for the Voiceless Child."

She also explained that ACF recently developed a new program designed to reach local children in North Central Illinois. The program is called "Noemi’s Closet," and is designed to help local children, teachers and school administrators… "By partnering with local elementary schools the supporters of ACF can complement the educational process by providing some of the essential supplies needed for kids to thrive in school," Biddle said.