MACOMB – The McDonough County Branch of the NAACP, along with Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity, will hold a memorial ceremony in honor of Macomb native and Western Illinois University graduate the Rev. Dr. C.T. Vivian at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 26 on the property that was once the Rev. Vivian's childhood home (between 616-700 E. Adams St. in Macomb). The Rev. Dr. Vivian, 95, passed away July 17 at his home in Atlanta. Individuals attending the ceremony must wear a face covering and practice social distancing.

"A life well lived. The Rev Dr. C.T. Vivian a man who personified the Hero's journey. A man from humble beginnings who rose to the top, not to save himself but to serve others. Rev. Vivian, committed himself to being a lifelong learner and better teacher. Rev. Vivian represents what most only hope to achieve as a servant leader," said Byron Oden-Shabazz, president of the McDonough County Branch of the NAACP and member of Alpha Phi Alpha (Omega Chapter). "Rev. Vivian's work lead him to earn relationships to some of the greats such as the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, John Lewis and several other Civil Rights giants. The Rev. Vivian will be remembered for demonstrating humility in the face of evil and taking a stand in being a part of one of America greatest transitions. Please join us at 3 p.m. Sunday to celebrate a life well lived. Thank you, Rev. Dr. C.T. Vivian."

A member of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity, Vivian, a distinguished, author, organizer and civil rights icon, graduated from Macomb High School in 1942 and went on to attend WIU, where he worked as the sports editor for the student newspaper. His career as an activist began in Peoria (IL), where he participated in his first sit-in demonstrations, which successfully integrated Barton's Cafeteria in 1947.

During his illustrious career as a Civil Rights icon, Vivian served with the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King in Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia and Florida. He joined King's executive staff and served as the national director of affiliates for the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. While in Chicago he organized and directed the Coalition for United Community Action. The group of 61 organizations became Chicago's Black Front. He was the first one of King's staff to write a book on the Civil Rights Movement, "Black Power and the American Myth." In 2013, he was among 16 individuals recognized with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Vivian was the director of the Urban Theological Institute at Atlanta's Interdenominational Theological Center, a consortium of African-American seminaries, and was board chair of Capitol City Bank, a minority-owned bank with branches in eight locations in Georgia. Through his C.T. Vivian Leadership Institute, he fostered innovative leadership and career development for at-risk youth and college graduates.

In October 2015, the Macomb High School Library was renamed the C.T. Vivian Library. The Rev. Dr. Vivian also served as the WIU Homecoming Parade Grand Marshal that year, and the City of Macomb issued an honorary designation of C.T. Vivian Way from University Drive to Carroll Street. In September 2003, Macomb City officials designated a portion of West Murray Street from Stadium Drive to University Drive, the roadway through the campus, as C.T. Vivian Way.