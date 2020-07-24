MACOMB — The McDonough County Health Department announced two more positive cases of COVID-15 Thursday. Logistics Chief Niki Duffy said this brings the case total to 120 in the county.

Duffy said 93 people have recovered from the virus, leaving 11 active cases. There have been 16 deaths.

Positive cases in the county have involved 76 women and 44 men. The highest age group impacted has been those in their 20s with 39 cases. There have been 16 cases involving people in their 80s, 11 cases of those in their 50s, 10 cases apiece of those in their 30s and 70s, nine cases apiece of those in their 40s, 60s, and 90s, and seven cases involving teenagers.

Duffy also announced there are no active virus cases in Schuyler County after a total of 14 positive cases were confirmed. There have been no deaths.

There have been seven women and seven men in the county who contracted the virus. Four people were in their 40s, three apiece have been in their 30s, two apiece were in their 20s, 50s, and 60s, and one teen tested positive.

Email editor@mcdonoughvoice.com with comments or questions on this story.