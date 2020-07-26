FOR LOW INCOME FAMILIES & ILLINOIS RESIDENTS ONLY

The Rock Island Elks 980 Lodge in cooperation with the Illinois Elks Children’s Care Corporation will sponsor a free children’s orthopedic assessment clinic on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. The clinic is from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM and is by appointment only for low income families and Illinois residents only. To make an appointment call the Illinois Elks Children’s Care office at 1-800-272-0074 between the hours of 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM Monday through Friday. There are no charges for any services at this clinic.

The Elks will hold the clinic at ORA Orthopedics at the office of Dr. Michael Pyevich. The office is located at 520 Valley View Drive, in Moline. The hours for the clinic are 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM.

No medical referral is necessary for the clinic but physicians are welcome to refer patients to the clinic for a specific reason or second opinion. School nurses are welcome to refer children and families to the clinic.

The Elks Organization has been working with physically challenged children since 1928 and this is one of the 17 clinic locations throughout Illinois. The clinic is an ideal time to have a child reviewed for bone and joint development. If your child has feet pointing out or in who complains of back, knee, leg, ankle pain or has a back curvature can be seen at this clinic. There is no charge for any diagnostic services at this clinic. The Elks will provide financial assistance to the best of their ability for children needing further treatment or specialty equipment when the family lacks sufficient resources to do so. In the past, the Elks have purchased therapy services, corrective shoes, braces, wheelchairs and augmentative communication devices to help children overcome a variety of physical challenges.