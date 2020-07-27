OLNEY, ILL. - Richland County TB and Public Health Office was notified today of a Richland County resident who tested positive for Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19). The individual, a male in his 20s, is isolated at home and is not allowed to leave his home for 14 days, until he is well, and can no longer transmit the disease. Public health officials will not be releasing more specific details about this individual due to privacy issues.

Public health officials have started an investigation of this case and will be speaking with individuals who he may have come into contact with before this diagnosis. Through this investigation, public

health officials may place other individuals on home quarantine if they are determined to have had significant exposure. Such individuals may not be symptomatic, but are quarantined for a period of time which allows symptoms to develop and pass without posing risks to others. If you are contacted by public health officials, please respond promptly.

We can expect more cases to be confirmed locally as the virus continues to spread. The number of cases can be reduced by adhering to public health guidance on social distancing, washing hands frequently, wearing face coverings and disinfecting commonly touched surfaces.

COVID-19 shares many symptoms with more common respiratory diseases. If you have a fever, cough or difficulty breathing, call your health care provider for further guidance. In addition, the Illinois Department of Public Health has established a 24-hour COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-889-3931.

The public is asked to follow and share trusted sources of information on COVID-19. The spread of incorrect information during disease outbreaks can lead people to take actions which may not be beneficial to their own health or the health of others. Follow CDC, IDPH and RCHO websites and social media accounts for such trusted information.