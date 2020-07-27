Kennedy Travis is a member of the Hilltoppers 4-H club. This is Kennedy’s 4th year participating in 4-H. She has taken a variety of projects, such as Cooking, photography, Woodworking, and Visual Arts: food decorating, nature, chalk/pigment, paper, and 3D/mixed media. Kennedy has held the offices of club photographer, recreation leader, and health chairman for the Hilltoppers club.

Kennedy enjoys many aspects of the 4-H experience. She initially joined the Hilltoppers club in order to follow in her cousin’s footsteps of creating awesome 4-H projects. The week of the Richland County Fair is always one of Kennedy’s favorite summer weeks. She loves putting her projects on display at the fair and talking to the judges about the hard work she put into each work of art. Kennedy is very proud of the fact that she has been chosen to show a project at the Illinois State Fair every year of her 4-H career. The days she has spent at the state fair with her family are also some of Kennedy’s favorite 4-H memories.

Along with her 4-H activities, Kennedy is a very busy young lady. This year Kennedy will be a 7th grader at Richland County Middle School. She is a member of the RCMS cross country and volleyball teams. Kennedy also swims on the Olney Tigersharks swim team, plays basketball, loves to ride her bike, and deer hunts. Church activities and academics are also important to Kennedy. 4-H helps Kennedy become a better leader and teaches her patience that she needs in all aspects of her life.