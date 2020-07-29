MACOMB — Two more positive cases of COVID-19 since last Thursday in McDonough County, and one more case in Schuyler County were announced Tuesday evening.

Stefanie Johnson, McDonough County Health Department deputy public information officer, said the additions of one man in his 20s and one woman in her 50s bring the McDonough County positive case total to 122.

Johnson said 97 people have recovered from the virus and nine active cases remain. There have been 16 deaths. There have been 77 women and 45 men who've tested positive for the virus.

The largest age group impacted has been 39 people in their 20s, followed by 16 people in their 80s, 12 people in their 50s, 11 people in their 30s, 10 people in their 70s, nine apiece in their 40s, 60s, and 90s, and seven people in their teens.

Johnson said the latest Schuyler County case involves one woman in her teens. That raises the positive virus count there to 15. This latest case is the only active one in the county as 14 people have recovered from the virus. There have been no deaths.

