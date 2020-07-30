Kewanee’s city government is eligible for more than half-million dollars of federal money to help cover the costs of responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At its meeting Monday, the City Council learned about the federal CURES program, under which Kewanee could receive as much as $532,824 in reimbursement for COVID-related expenditures.

The program is administered by the state. Unlike Cook County and the five "collar" counties surrounding it, downstate communities won’t receive the money up front; they will have to submit receipts for COVID spending to get reimbursement from the state.

City Clerk Rabecka Jones said city staff has been keeping track of all COVID-related expenditures since mid-March, when the CURES program was announced.

So far, most of the COVID expenditures by the city have been in the fire and emergency medical services department. Fire Chief Kevin Shook reported that spending on medical supplies and personal protective equipment are some of the things that qualify for CURES money.

Other qualified expenses include employee testing for the COVID-19 virus, and overtime pay for firefighters who have to cover for any personnel who have to quarantine after testing positive, Shook said.

He estimated that so far, between $250,000 and $350,000 in qualifying expenditures have been recorded.

The CURES money may also be used for a large project that the City Council had postponed because of a shortage of funds.

During a budget planning session this spring, building and grounds manager Kevin Newton reported that the air ducts at City Hall need to be cleaned, a project that would cost thousands of dollars. Council members felt that, with a shortage of as much as a quarter of a million dollars looming in the city’s general fund, cleaning the air ducts would have to wait.

But City Manager Gary Bradley said Monday that he had been told that, since the COVID-19 virus can collect in air-handling systems, cleaning of the ducts should qualify for CURES reimbursement.

Mayor Gary Moore pointed out that any money the city doesn’t receive under the CURES program will go back to the state, and added that the city should submit receipts for every bit of spending that qualifies.

Applications for CURES reimbursement can be submitted through the end of the year.