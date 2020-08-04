CANTON – Betty Humes, 89, Canton, passed away at 6:52 pm, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 at Graham Hospital in Canton. She was born Jan. 13, 1931 in Rushville to Mark L. and Zelma A. (Ramsey) Peterman.

Betty first married Cecil Kalebaugh in 1947 and later married Robert Lester in 1979. She was last married to Harold Jay Humes on June 22, 1991 in Streator.

He preceded her in death Oct. 17, 2006. Also preceding her in death were her parents, one daughter Linda Jenkins, four brothers; Bennie, Jimmie, Markie, and Tommie Peterman, and great-grandson Doug Riney.

Surviving are two daughters; Barbara (Gus) Gostomski of Yuma, Arizona and Marilyn (Craig Wages) Anderson, Canton, three step children; Ellie Toomer of Lewistown, Jack Humes of Canton and Curt Humes of Kingston Mines; four grandchildren; Kim Whitman, Colorado, Jason King, Kristie Riney and Mark Anderson all of Canton, 12 great-grandchildren; Shelbi, Tanner, Brett, Eli, Tucker, Bryce, Kole, Ashlie, Haylee, Gage, Gavin and Renee, and two great-great-grandchildren; Cayden and Jessi.

Betty was a member of the St. David Church. She loved working in the yard, especially in the flower gardens. Betty had many nicknames besides Scobo such as Mater Head, Rooster and Carrot Top, just to mention a few. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinals Fan and "Loved" Albert Pujols and Yadi. Betty also loved hearing about her grandson’s Mark racing. Betty will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 at the Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Canton, where visitation will be one hour prior to services. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memory Gardens.

Memorials can be made to the donors’ choice.

