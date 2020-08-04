Myrlen Eugene Daniels, 87, of Industry, Illinois, passed away at 11 p.m. Thursday, July 31, 2020, at Wesley Village, Macomb, Illinois.

He was born December 29, 1932, in Birmingham, Illinois, the son of Dayne M. Daniels and Elnora C. Winters Daniels. He married Lois Imogene (Ambrosius) Forman on April 6, 1962, in Table Grove, Illinois. She survives.

On the day Imogene and Myrlen were married, he became a husband for the first time and a father to four sons, all of whom grew to love him as their own dad. Within a year, Myrlen became a loving grandfather. His was quite the story of a life well lived.

Myrlen was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by four sons: Charles (Nancy) Forman of North Myrtle Beach, SC; James (Barbara) Forman of Columbus, Ind.; Donald Forman of Madisonville, Ky.; and Randall (Debra) Forman of Macomb, Ill. Also surviving are nine grandchildren: Kellie Forman (Phil Knoeckl) of North Dallas, Tex.; Robert Forman of Roanoke, Tex.; Michael Forman (Aimee) of South Lake, Tex.; Troy Forman (Cindy) of Columbus, Ind.; Ashly Forman Moore of Peoria, Ill.; Alec Forman (Ashley) of Clover, SC; Evan Forman (Laurin) of Madisonville, Ky.; Jessica (Nate) McGraw of Macomb, Ill.; and Jonathan (Jessica) Forman of Macomb, Ill. Also surviving are three step-grandsons: Ronald Kowalski (Kristie) of Lorton, Va.; Robert (Jennifer) Kowalski of Urbana, Ill.; and Steve Kowalski of Bloomington, Ill. Twelve great-grandchildren survive: Jacob Forman of Roanoke, Tex.; Matthew and Samuel Forman of South Lake, Tex.; Wade Forman of Columbus, Ind.; Shelby and Laura Moore of Peoria, Ill.; Maddox, Indy, and Bowie Forman of Clover, SC; Remington and Hudson Forman of Madisonville, Ky.; and Kennedy Forman of Macomb, Ill. Seven step-great-grandchildren survive: Andrew and Miranda Kowalski of Urbana, Ill.; Courtney, Ryan, and Kaitlyn Kowalski of Normal, Ill.; and Alex and Connor Kowalski of Lorton, Va.

Myrlen graduated from Industry High School and was a lifelong farmer in the Industry area. He joined the U.S. Army and served during the Korean conflict. In 2014, he enjoyed an Honor Flight to Washington, DC, where he visited the Korean, Vietnam, and WWII Memorials. Myrlen and Imogene raised Haflinger horses on their farm near Industry and showed them throughout the area. They were active members of the Doddsville Methodist Church, helping with many fundraisers, and they actively supported Industry's annual Pinhook Days celebrations.

A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at Doddsville Methodist Church at a later date, due to the COVID-19 virus. Cremation rites have been accorded. Private family interment will be at Industry Cemetery, Industry, Illinois with full military rites being conducted by the Macomb American Legion and Macomb VFW.

Memorials may be made to Doddsville Methodist Church, Doddsville, Illinois.

Clugston-Tibbitts Funeral Home in Macomb is in charge of arrangements.

