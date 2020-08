Ricky Barnes, 64, of Macomb, passed away at 7:05 a.m. Monday, August 3, 2020 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy.

Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no services.

Clugston-Tibbitts Funeral Home in Macomb is in charge of arrangements.

You may leave condolences and sign the guest book online at clugston-tibbittsfh.com.