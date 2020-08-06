QUINCY—Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Quincy University has postponed its Spring 2020 Commencement ceremony to Saturday, Sept. 5. The ceremony will be held outside at QU Stadium (weather depending), and split into three separate ceremonies to meet CDC and Health Department guidelines and social distancing. The 2020 graduating class is comprised of 209 undergraduates with an additional 21 graduate degree recipients.

Locally, graduates include:

Jett Jones, BS, Criminal Justice-Astoria

Megan Sharpshair, BS Biological Science-Pre-Medical Sciences-Canton