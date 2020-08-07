I really believe that being a photographer can be a curse at times. You see everything as a photograph and you never want to miss out on something good. You always want to have your camera with you but there are times when you just can’t or you just leave it at home because you do not think that you will need it, and that is just what I did.

We went fishing the other day and 90% of the time I will take along my big lens and just put it in the back seat of my rig. This time I did not. My plans were to just concentrate on fishing. Right…

About an hour into the fishing I noticed several swallows feeding near a group of trees not far from the shoreline. I watch and then all of a sudden a Cedar Waxwing drops on the ground no more than 10 feet from where I stood. Now, I have some Waxwing photos but nothing that I would consider a decent image. I become somewhat intrigued and start watching the birds. I begin to see more Waxwings involved in the feeding frenzy. Four, five, six, seven, what is going on here. They were everywhere. Hold on just one minute.

I can’t take it. I’m only a few minutes from home. If I bust out of here now to go get my camera will the feeding frenzy still be going on when I get back? Fishing will just have to wait. I have to go right now.

I get back and luckily the birds are still at it. They move to different areas along the lake and as long as I follow the swallows, I will find the Waxwings as well. The birds land in front of me, on the ground and in the trees. I can barely contain my excitement. The feeding goes on for two hours and suddenly ends. I have taken several close-up photographs of Waxwings. I now return to fishing.

A few days later I find myself along the edge of a bean field well before sunrise. My mission on this day was to try and photograph deer as they fed in the beans. It was a cool morning. The dew was heavy, but I was wearing my hip waders to help keep dry. But best of all there were no mosquitos.

The sun rises and I see my first deer, a doe. The beans are tall, and I did not see the fawn until they exited the beans. Then I see another doe, but she has no fawn. She sees me crouched along the beans. She is curious of the face-masked creature watching her. She begins to move closer, and closer yet.

I snap away as she moves towards me. And once she gets as close as she is going to get, she stops. She then makes a giant leap, turning in mid-air, and that is the photo you see here.

My mind however is now wavering to the Waxwings once again. It is still early. Could it be possible that I could catch the birds feeding once again? Is it worth leaving to possibly come away empty handed with no birds in sight? I leave the beans and head to the birds.

Driving to the birds I begin to wonder if I made the right decision. But its to late now, I’ve already committed. I can only hope now.

I get to the lake. Walking to the water I can see swallows. Maybe, just maybe, I have made the right decision. And I did. The Waxwings are here. There are even more now than a few days ago. I see adult and juvenile birds, again in the trees and on the ground. They seem to be everywhere.

If the birds go about the same routine as they did previously, I figure, since I have missed an hour or so, that I still have an hour of good photography work, so I better make the most of it. And I did just that.

The birds were feeding of course, and I would watch as they would come out of the trees and catch the insects, but I could not see what kind of insects they were eating. I know my eyesight is a little rough, but these things must have been tiny.

I was right. After about an hour the feeding ended. You know it is getting close when you begin to see fewer and fewer swallows. And then, just like that, it is over. All the activity along the shoreline ceases. Sure, you see a Waxwing here and there but now they are distant.

There are always going to be things that you miss or that you see, and you say "I sure wish I had my camera" but it just all part of being a photographer. But when you do get the chance you better take advantage of the situation. And if you can, just keep your camera with you.

•Parting shot – Goldenrod, my favorite. Start looking for those first blooms in just a few short weeks. It’s a sign of fall.